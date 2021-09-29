Netflix Exec Weighs In On Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Fallout

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine throughout the years, and Phase Three was a massive success. But there has been some drama surrounding the property lately, especially with Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over Black Widow’s streaming release. And now Netflix’s CEO has weighed in on ScarJo’s lawsuit.

The streaming wars have been heating up, with more services joining and producing exclusive content. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos knows this all too well, and he watched like the rest of us did as Black Widow was released on Disney+ at the same day as theaters. He recently spoke to this public fallout with Scarlett Johansson, saying:

I watch these things as a spectator — I would have said this or said that. I’m fortunate that we have not been in those shoes. Talent has to be respected and compensated.

Well, there you have it. While making sure not to say anything salacious, it seems that Ted Sarandos has his own thoughts about the ongoing situation with Scarlett Johansson and Black Widow. It’s a lawsuit that has captured the attention of the public, especially given her long tenure in the MCU.

Ted Sarandos’ comments come from his recent appearance at the Code Conference (via Deadline), and is only the latest example of a notable person weighing in on Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow fallout. Folks from Star Wars to Marvel stars have commented, many of them voicing their support for Johansson in the process. But it remains to be seen how the situation will ultimately unfold.

Scarlett Johansson's case against Disney is about lost money seemingly as a result of Black Widow hitting Disney+. The streaming release seemingly suffered from pirating issues, with the box office facing a steep fall after the first weekend. And since Johansson’s contract included part of that box office draw, she’s seeking the money lost as a result of the superhero flick’s two-tier release.

The release of Black Widow is only one example of studios drastically changing their release strategy as a result of COVID-19. For example, Warner Bros. has been putting new releases on HBO Max at the same time as theaters. These decisions have resulted in some fallout from the creators involved, and it remains to be seen how much the landscape of the film industry alters as a result.

