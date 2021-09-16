Jamie Lee Curtis Drops F-Bomb Over Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the years, with every single installment in Phase Three being a critical and box office success. But there’s been some speed bumps along the way, most recently with Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over Black Widow money that was lost. And now the legendary Jamie Lee Curtis has dropped an F-bomb over ScarJo’s lawsuit.

The Black Widow movie was pushed back a number of times, before finally being released in theaters and Disney+ on July 9th. The box office suffered as the movie was pirated online, and Scarlett Johansson eventually sued the House of Mouse for putting her solo flick on streaming. Jamie Lee Curtis recently wrote a tribute to Johansson for Time, where she addressed the ongoing lawsuit by saying:

I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him. And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay. Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional center or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don’t fuck with this mama bear.

There you have it. Jamie Lee Curtis definitely didn’t mince her words here. It’s clear where the beloved Halloween icon stands on Scarlett Johansson’s ongoing legal battle with Disney. But does this mean we won’t be seeing Curtis in the MCU anytime soon?

Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments come as Scarlett Johansson was named one of the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time Magazine. She made a connection between Johansson’s adventures onscreen to the one she’s currently facing against Disney. And with the Black Widow star recently giving birth to a child with Colin Jost, Curtis also highlighted the reason why she’s likely fighting so hard for compensation lost.

The MCU has found its streaming home on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The disappointing box office performance of Black Widow stands out even more now that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters and started breaking records. The studio didn’t put Sim Liu’s movie on Disney+ right away, instead giving theaters an exclusive window before the blockbuster can be streamed. One can only imagine how Black Widow might have performed if the same strategy was implemented.

Scarlett Johansson’s contract for Black Widow included giving the actress some of the box office draw. This is pretty standard practice, with Robert Downey Jr. making an insane payday with Avengers: Endgame. As such, Johansson’s movie hitting Disney+ seemingly resulted in a major financial loss. And Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t the only one putting their support behind Johansson during this time.

The next installment in the MCU is Eternals on November 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.