WWE Monday Night Raw Live Updates: (7/03/23): Drew McIntyre's Return And More Money In The Bank Fallout

Alpha Academy and Viking Raiders kicks off for a mixed tag-team match. Maxxine Dupri makes her in-ring debut with the team, and scores a victory with a pinfall over Valhalla. Alpha Academy defeats The Viking Raiders via pinfall.

Cody Rhodes is welcomed out for an interview on the ring ramp. Rhodes says he's ready for Brock Lesnar, and they are not done yet. Rhodes says he'll fight Brock Lesnar any night and every night.

Becky Lynch is here. She's upset about not winning Money In The Bank. She's not all that upset about that, but she is over Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Lynch invites Stratus to the ring for a fight, and Trish makes her way down. Stratus is wearing a face mask and apparently had it broken during the match. Stratus is allegedly not cleared for in-ring activity, so Lynch offers to fight Stark instead. Stratus pretends it's going to happen but tells Lynch she's going to have to wait until next week to get a fight with Stark.

Women's Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil is up now. Here's who is competing: -Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green - Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell - Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox - Kayden Carter and Katana Chance - Nikki Cross and Emma Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are up first in the ring against Candice LeRae anand Indi Hartwell. Green and Deville succeed in round one, and Nikki Cross and Emma are up next against them. Deville and Sonya win again, and Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox are up next. Green and Deville are on a tear, and it's down to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Green and Deville eek out a victory and tease Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on their way out of the ring. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green win the women's tag titles number one contender match.

Ronda Rousey arrives on Monday Night Raw. Before she has a chance to speak Shayna Baszler walks out and starts trashing her former tag-team partner. Baszler tells Rousey is that she owes the wrestling community an apology for bringing Rousey in. Baszler says she fought tooth and nail to get into the WWE and that Rousey walked into WrestleMania without much effort. Rousey drops her mic and starts throwing punches. She initially gets the upper hand, but Baszler is able to trap her in an ankle lock. Baszler finishes Ronda with a brutal knee to the head and leaves.

Shinsuke Nakamura versus Damian Priest begins. Priest seemingly had the upper hand from the jump, but he's getting worked over by Nakamura. If I had to guess, he won't be in any condition to cash-in on Seth Rollins after tonight. Nakamura put up a good fight, but Priest was ultimately able to conquer his foe and secure a victory. Damian Priest defeats Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall.

Monday Night Raw returned to Seth Rollins back in the ring, with Cody and Brock nowhere to be found. Rollins is seemingly about to welcome another person to answer his open challenge but is interrupted by Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. Rollins immediately jumps into mind games and attempts to challenge Priest to a match. Priest rejects that but says that Dom would love to challenge him. Dom is unable to speak over the boos as usual. Rollins accepts the challenge for the match based on the crowd's reaction, despite it being a possible trap for Priest to cash in his contract and take his title.

Monday Night Raw kicks out with Seth Rollins strolling out in all-white with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. He's in the middle of a recap of how Money In The Bank went when he's interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Rhodes barely has a chance to speak before Brock Lesnar arrives, and the two start battling in the ring. Lesnar attempts to hit an F5, but is knocked out of the ring by a Cody Cutter. Brock leaves the ring while Cody stands strong.