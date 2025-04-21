WWE's Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 41 : I'm Reacting To John Cena's Championship Win, Surprises Appearances, Becky Lynch And More - Live Blog
I can't wait to see what tonight brings.
With barely any time to breathe following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, it's already time for WWE fans to get hype once again. It's now time for Monday Night Raw on Netflix, and as many know, this is one of the most exciting episodes of the year. This is where we see how the following year will play out, see the newly crowned champions like John Cena and Becky Lynch address the fans for the first time, and maybe even see some unexpected wrestlers join the roster.
CinemaBlend will be live and reacting to all the events of Monday Night Raw as we watch along with a Netflix subscription and report on the events of the night. Those that missed our live blogs can still see what we had to say about Night 1 as well as Night 2's craziness, and be sure to keep checking in as we talk about this latest episode!
We're less than twenty minutes out from Monday Night Raw, and I have to say I miss Michael Cole interrupting whatever was playing on USA Network to announce that. The Netflix screensaver and countdown just doesn't hit the same. Nevertheless, I'm thrilled to be reporting on tonight, and eager to see how John Cena sets out to "ruin wrestling."
One thing I am looking out for tonight is if we'll see any of Karrion Kross. For those who missed it he cut a NSFW promo that sounded like a mixture of being in character and venting his real frustrations with how the WWE is using him. Take a look below and judge if it's a work or if he's speaking from the heart here.
This was wild. Karrion Kross mixing promo with his real feelings.Goldberg told him to be a good soldier, and being a good soldier got his time cut, and gets your great ideas shot down because they only want good ideas. pic.twitter.com/jbPQViba71April 21, 2025
