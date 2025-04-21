WWE's Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 41 : I'm Reacting To John Cena's Championship Win, Surprises Appearances, Becky Lynch And More - Live Blog

With barely any time to breathe following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, it's already time for WWE fans to get hype once again. It's now time for Monday Night Raw on Netflix, and as many know, this is one of the most exciting episodes of the year. This is where we see how the following year will play out, see the newly crowned champions like John Cena and Becky Lynch address the fans for the first time, and maybe even see some unexpected wrestlers join the roster.

CinemaBlend will be live and reacting to all the events of Monday Night Raw as we watch along with a Netflix subscription and report on the events of the night. Those that missed our live blogs can still see what we had to say about Night 1 as well as Night 2's craziness, and be sure to keep checking in as we talk about this latest episode!