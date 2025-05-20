Zoey Stark's Injury Reportedly Impacted WWE's Money In The Bank Qualifying Match, And It's An Unfortunate Situation All Around

Monday Night Raw may be available to stream at any time with a Netflix subscription, but the live telecasts still mean the unexpected can happen at any time. There were questions of what was actually the plan regarding a qualifying Money In The Bank match between Zoey Stark, Kairi Sane, and Rhea Ripley, after a finish that some believed was rough all around.

Rhea Ripley got the big win that punched her ticket to potentially grab the Money In The Bank briefcase in June, but there were questions about the optics and how it all went down. In case there is any doubt, we have reports on what went down when Zoey Stark exited the ring and how it impacted the rest of the match.

Zoey Stark's Leg Injury Was Not A Scripted Part Of The Match

Sometimes, the line between reality and scripted is blurred in the WWE, and people wonder what's real and fake. Just taking a look at X and the multiple angles of Zoey Stark's injury, I think it's fair to say she was seriously injured, and it was not a scripted part of the match. She had to be carried up the ramp by a WWE official, as Stark could not put pressure on the leg that she injured.

Kairi Sane Was Reportedly Not Supposed To Be Pinned

Zoey Stark's removal from the match presented a problem for the Monday Night Raw match, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. The original result of the match was reportedly for Zoey Stark to eat a pin from Rhea Ripley, and for Mami to join Roxanne Perez and the "old lady" Alexa Bliss in qualifying for the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match (via WrestleTalk).

Of course, once Zoey Stark was out of the match, Kairi Sane had to eat the pin so that Rhea's qualifying for the ladder match could still happen. It's not ideal for a WWE wrestler who doesn't get a ton of screentime to lose their return match outright, and there were some wrestling fans miffed to see the superstar lose her first match back since December.

While some in the wrestling fandom might've been upset to see Kairi Sane lose, the wrestler didn't show any ill feelings about how it went down on social media. She sent a message of support to Zoey Stark, in a show of sportsmanship that should remind us that these people are all performers at the end of the day:

I truly hope we get to face each other again when you’re ready. Wishing you a smooth recovery. #Respect @ZoeyStarkWWEMay 20, 2025

I think it's fair to speculate that Zoey Stark won't be available for any upcoming WWE events in the near future, given how gruesome the injury looked. It's good of Sane and Rhea Ripley to wish her well in her recovery and to see her in a wrestling ring again.

Ripley's win creates more mystery behind who the WWE is planning to win the match, as all three women have a valid case so far. Roxanne Perez needs a big push after her recent battle with Bayley at the start of 2025, and Alexa Bliss hasn't had a major storyline since her big return in the Royal Rumble. Then there's Rhea Ripley, who is already crowned as the top woman in the company, and in need of more accolades to add to her resume. There are still slots to fill for the match as well, so I can't wait to see who else is added.

WWE's Money In The Bank PLE is going down on Saturday, June 7th. CinemaBlend sends its well wishes to Zoey Stark as she gets on the road to recovery, and is hoping for the best when it comes to bouncing back and continuing her career in pro wrestling.