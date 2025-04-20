WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Live Blog: I'm Reacting To John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton's Mystery Opponent, And More

Refresh

Rhea is selling like a champ, but it isn't helping keep the booing off Bianca Belair, hopefully her wrestling sways the crowd into siding with her.

This is already looking like a classic. Three of the most-talented women in pro wrestling already pulling off some highly coordinated moves!

Rhea makes her entrance looking like a mixture between a Dark Souls boss and a Cenobite from Hellraiser. One of her more-memorable Mania looks, but not a vast departure from her usual look.

Bianca's entrance includes a group of girls with their own long ponytails, as well as a bunch of double dutch jump ropers. One of the dancers was her step-daughter. Belair is wearing a mix of rose and gold, and it fits the Vegas theme perfectly. Dare I say, the bestEST outfit I've seen so far.

Iyo Sky's entrance is kind of hurt by the long ramp. She can't stumble around as much with so much ground to cover to the ring. Love the outfit though.The all-yellow ring gear is a bold choice but memorable.

Before the women's match gets underway, Stephanie McMahon steps in the ring. Stephanie talks about her ties to Las Vegas and calls the crowd her family. She kicks off the show with the classic "Welcome to WrestleMania" line, and the night is officially underway.

(Image credit: WWE) Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship is up first. All three women will set the tone for the night, and the bar is already set high for them to deliver a banger of a match. We'll see if they rise to the challenge.

Pop star Ava Max opening up the show with the "Star Spangled Banner." It would appear that the rumors of President Donald Trump attending WrestleMania 41 did not pan out.

Just to make a quick list of things I'm hoping to see improve tonight over Night 1: Cooler entrances.

Better costumes.

More ties to Las Vegas.

More quality matches. I hope that's not too shady to say, but outside of the main event, I genuinely don't think the previous evening had a match worth revisiting. Here's hoping that changes tonight.