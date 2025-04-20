WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Live Blog: I'm Reacting To John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton's Mystery Opponent, And More
The grand finale is here!
After last night's stunning events, it's time to do another night of WrestleMania 41. As our first live-blog pointed out the Vegas event has not disappointed thus far, and one can assume it'll only get better as we close things out. There are many big showdowns on the docket, including John Cena's final Mania match where he'll take on Cody Rhodes.
CinemaBlend is tracking and reacting to all the big moments of the night, and hoping our predictions hold up. So far our picks are looking pretty good, but there's still a whole night of wrestling we need to get through!
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
A Peacock subscription is your key to watching WrestleMania 41, and catch up on all the events of Night 1. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
Triple threat match for the Women's World Championship
AJ Stylves vs. Logan Paul
Singles Match
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
Four-Man match for the Intercontinental Championship
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
Women's Tag Team Championship
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
Street Fight
Randy Orten vs. TBD
Open Challenge
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
Undisputed WWE Championship match
Rhea is selling like a champ, but it isn't helping keep the booing off Bianca Belair, hopefully her wrestling sways the crowd into siding with her.
This is already looking like a classic. Three of the most-talented women in pro wrestling already pulling off some highly coordinated moves!
Rhea makes her entrance looking like a mixture between a Dark Souls boss and a Cenobite from Hellraiser. One of her more-memorable Mania looks, but not a vast departure from her usual look.
Bianca's entrance includes a group of girls with their own long ponytails, as well as a bunch of double dutch jump ropers. One of the dancers was her step-daughter. Belair is wearing a mix of rose and gold, and it fits the Vegas theme perfectly. Dare I say, the bestEST outfit I've seen so far.
Iyo Sky's entrance is kind of hurt by the long ramp. She can't stumble around as much with so much ground to cover to the ring. Love the outfit though.The all-yellow ring gear is a bold choice but memorable.
Before the women's match gets underway, Stephanie McMahon steps in the ring. Stephanie talks about her ties to Las Vegas and calls the crowd her family. She kicks off the show with the classic "Welcome to WrestleMania" line, and the night is officially underway.
Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship is up first. All three women will set the tone for the night, and the bar is already set high for them to deliver a banger of a match. We'll see if they rise to the challenge.
Pop star Ava Max opening up the show with the "Star Spangled Banner." It would appear that the rumors of President Donald Trump attending WrestleMania 41 did not pan out.
Just to make a quick list of things I'm hoping to see improve tonight over Night 1:
- Cooler entrances.
- Better costumes.
- More ties to Las Vegas.
- More quality matches.
I hope that's not too shady to say, but outside of the main event, I genuinely don't think the previous evening had a match worth revisiting. Here's hoping that changes tonight.
Hello, and WELCOME TO WrestleMania's...live blog. Night 1 was a mixed bag of good and bad, and I think many are hoping Night 2 is much better. I think the odds of that happening are pretty good with the three best women in wrestling competing against each other, Randy Orton getting a mystery opponent after Kevin Owens was injured, and John Cena and Cody Rhodes having the match of a lifetime. Strap in, things are going to get wild!
I Don’t Know What Happened With Bayley Being Pulled From The WrestleMania Card, But There’s A Larger WWE Problem I Need To Talk About
WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Blog: Seth Rollins And Paul Heyman's Big Moment, Plus Tiffy, Charlotte, Jacob Fatu And More