Director Ruben Fleischer Talks 'Uncharted' Starring Tom Holland

Director Ruben Fleischer joins the show to discuss the making of Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. He shares details about shooting some of the film’s massive action scenes, working with the legend Chung-hoon Chung, being hugely inspired as a filmmaker by Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more.

As is tradition, the Super Bowl provided a number of trailers for us film nerds to dig into so we take some time to discuss our reactions to the “Big Game” spots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jordan Peele’s Nope and our first look at Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

00:04:44 - Interview

00:33:12 - Remembering Ivan Reitman

00:45:00 - LOTR: The Rings of Power Trailer Reaction

00:50:10 - Nope Trailer Reaction

00:59:30 - Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Reaction

01:09:50 - This Week In Movies

01:10:00 - Dog Review

01:15:15 - Uncharted Review

01:23:55 - Our Favorite Danny Glover Movies

01:39:44 - Review/Outro

