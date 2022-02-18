Director Ruben Fleischer Talks 'Uncharted' Starring Tom Holland
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Does Uncharted live up to the legacy of the video game?
Director Ruben Fleischer joins the show to discuss the making of Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. He shares details about shooting some of the film’s massive action scenes, working with the legend Chung-hoon Chung, being hugely inspired as a filmmaker by Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more.
As is tradition, the Super Bowl provided a number of trailers for us film nerds to dig into so we take some time to discuss our reactions to the “Big Game” spots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jordan Peele’s Nope and our first look at Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:04:44 - Interview
00:33:12 - Remembering Ivan Reitman
00:45:00 - LOTR: The Rings of Power Trailer Reaction
00:50:10 - Nope Trailer Reaction
00:59:30 - Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Reaction
01:09:50 - This Week In Movies
01:10:00 - Dog Review
01:15:15 - Uncharted Review
01:23:55 - Our Favorite Danny Glover Movies
01:39:44 - Review/Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
