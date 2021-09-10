'Dune' Reactions & Gavin O'Connor Remembers Tom Hardy's Classic 'Warrior'

Powered by RedCircle

We’ve seen Denis Villeneuve’s Dune! Don’t worry, no details, and certainly no spoilers, will be given in this week’s show; however, we do want to you all our general thoughts on our most anticipated movie of the year.

Also on this week’s show, the wonderful director Gavin O’Connor joins the show to chat about Warrior (starring Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton) for its 10th Anniversary. We get some great details on the film’s underlying motivations from his own personal life, a look back at its failed opening weekend at the box office and we get confirmation on a new series based in the spirit of the film which he currently has in development. Finally, we also broke news that Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are returning for two more The Accountant sequels.

00:03:40 - Weekly Poll

00:15:10 - Gavin O’Connor Interview

00:51:43 - Michael K. Williams’ Passing

00:59:41 - Dune Reactions

01:11:08 - Queenpins Review

01:12:06 - Small Engine Repair Review

01:16:15 - The Card Counter Review

01:17:49 - Malignant Review

01:18:25 - Kate Review

01:23:31 - Our Favorite James Wan Movies

01:38:46 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also be sure to sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.