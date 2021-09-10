'Dune' Reactions & Gavin O'Connor Remembers Tom Hardy's Classic 'Warrior'
We’ve seen Denis Villeneuve’s Dune! Don’t worry, no details, and certainly no spoilers, will be given in this week’s show; however, we do want to you all our general thoughts on our most anticipated movie of the year.
Also on this week’s show, the wonderful director Gavin O’Connor joins the show to chat about Warrior (starring Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton) for its 10th Anniversary. We get some great details on the film’s underlying motivations from his own personal life, a look back at its failed opening weekend at the box office and we get confirmation on a new series based in the spirit of the film which he currently has in development. Finally, we also broke news that Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are returning for two more The Accountant sequels.
Timestamps (Approx. Only)
00:03:40 - Weekly Poll
00:15:10 - Gavin O’Connor Interview
00:51:43 - Michael K. Williams’ Passing
00:59:41 - Dune Reactions
01:11:08 - Queenpins Review
01:12:06 - Small Engine Repair Review
01:16:15 - The Card Counter Review
01:17:49 - Malignant Review
01:18:25 - Kate Review
01:23:31 - Our Favorite James Wan Movies
01:38:46 - Outro
