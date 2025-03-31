Tom Hardy And Pierce Brosnan's New Paramount+ Show MobLand Is Out, And Folks Are Sounding Off Online

There’s always room for surprises on the 2025 TV schedule, even if said shows have been scheduled for some time. For clarity, I'm not saying the actual arrival of executive producer Guy Ritchie’s new Paramount+ subscription booster, MobLand , is unexpected. What I'm referring to is the buzz the series is garnering from the public.

Starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, the program debuted its first episode this past Sunday. Now, the conversation is already turning towards what we should expect in the future. With the first episode, “Stick or Twist,” now out in the open, potential fans have started to chime in with how they feel about the Ritchie-directed pilot. As you can see below, the handful of reactions we’re presenting seem to have a very similar sticking point:

“They made a show with Pierce Brosnan as an East London mob boss and Tom Hardy as his enforcer, and it's GOOD” - @KongoZande

“If you aren't watching this series, then what are you doing???” - @karmajulio3

“Watched the premier of #MobLand on #ParamountPlus starring Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy and Pierce Bronson. I will say not bad at all. I can see this getting better each and every episode.” - @Patrici26843477

“Love how the Paramount Execs just said put everyone associated with British Gangster Series/Movies in our show. Director of Snatch etc. Creator of Top Boy. Star of Legend etc. Enjoyed the #Mobland premiere tonight. A fun series ahead.” - @LMWrites

“Okay, I watched the first episode of the #MobLand series, and it was good. It really made me eager to see the next episodes. And I want to address the "slow pace" that critics have been talking about.” - @DemonsFall

That last comment is the first of two tweets that jumps in on the point that the long con is where MobLand may shine the brightest. Top Boy writer/creator Ronan Bennett’s 10-episode season could certainly turn out to be something special, and the slow burn could help make this into the sort of hit that has staying power.

Even more enthusiastically, this could become one of the best Paramount+ shows to have ever hit the network. Who knows, should this connect with audiences, it could become a new Yellowstone-sized hit. The big difference being you'll probably have to learn a new piece of slang that equates to "take 'em to the train station" in this universe.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

MobLand has the makings of a series that could become what was once known as "water cooler show." So if you want to keep up with Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren's weekly antics, you'll need a Paramount+ subscription. For as little as $7.99 a month, with an option to include Showtime through the Premium plan upgrade at $12.99 a month, you'll be able to do just that - and discover some new streaming favorites through this vast catalogue of star power.

MobLand’s ensemble is composed of an impressive range of actors and creatives, especially with the most prominent trio pictured front and center. With Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan playing the heads of the Harrigan crime family, and Tom Hardy as their loyal enforcer, our dramatic leads seem to be playing out a gang war of sorts.

So, of course, those sorts of things take time, with tons of aggressions, retaliations and misinterpretations just waiting to happen. With that in mind, take a look at the trailer for Ronan Bennett's show provided below:

It’s a project that could be a nexus point of sorts, considering former 007 portrayer Brosnan is working with p revious James Bond betting odds favorite Hardy in a way that feels very close to the sort of dynamic you’d see between M and Commander Bond. The odds of the man who was once tapped to star in a defunct adaptation of Splinter Cell slipping into that famed tuxedo may see a bit of a rise.

It also doesn’t hurt that Hardy’s long-awaited Netflix film, Havoc, is also making its way into the world. Which strangely enough will overlap a bit with MobLand’s Season 1 run, as it’s set to end on June 1st. Some may see that as a bit of a conflict in the streaming war that is “Paramount+ vs. Netflix." However, if anything, loyal viewers set to follow this series’ journey into potential streaming glory will probably make it a bit of a double feature event.

That doesn’t sound too far off as this first chapter has hooked people in, and we’ll need to keep a close eye on where things head next. So, if you’re looking to join in on the MobLand fun, head over to Paramount+ and watch that series premiere, so you’re ready for new episodes to drop on a weekly basis every Sunday.