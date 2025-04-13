Someone Had To Explain To Tom Hardy What Being The Internet's Boyfriend Is, And I Love His Classic Reaction

Introducing “the internet’s original boyfriend.”

Tom Hardy smiling wearing a red party hat and a Christmas sweater in commercial for Jo Malone London.
(Image credit: Jo Malone)

There are so many reasons why Tom Hardy is swoon-worthy. Sure, as an actor, he's been getting it down since he was cast in Black Hawk Down years ago. On top of that, though, the British star also has a sense of charisma and charm that's just downright infectious. That's arguably a major reason why many now view him as “the internet’s original boyfriend.” Apparently, Hardy himself was unaware of that moniker and, upon someone explaining it to him, he shared a funny take.

Tom Hardy has built a career on playing tough, transformative roles. Even when he hides his face at times while playing the titular character in the Venom movies or looks disheveled in Mad Max: Fury Road, the internet can't help but go gaga over him. With that, it's funny, but fitting, that the beloved actor apparently didn’t know that he was considered “the internet’s original boyfriend” at the time that ET revealed that to him. While checking out the chat, which is on Instagram, I couldn't help but smile when listening to Hardy's thoughts:

I don’t think I have [a reaction]… I’ll just move on. Thank you.

Aww, he’s so humble, and I love it! This is a further testament to the notion that Hardy isn't one to toot his own horn. What's ironic is that he's long been someone who's garnered attention. A fascinating fact about Hardy is that his big break came due to him being a “model” student. While he was 20 years old and attending the Richmond Drama School, he became The Big Breakfast’s “Find Me a Model” big winner.

Jus as explained in ET's video, Tom Hardy became “the internet’s original boyfriend” back during the early days of MySpace. His selfies on the site went viral, with fans loving them. Whether he was in his underwear or posing with an uncooked turkey, Hardy became one of the first celebrities to have a public and personal online presence. In that time, his popularity has grown, and we've even reached the point where there's fan art of him as the next James Bond.

More on Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy in Havoc

(Image credit: Netflix)

I've Waited YEARS For Tom Hardy's Havoc, And Couldn't Be More Relieved The Brutal First Teaser Justifies All My Anticipation

It's funny to think that the Inception star walked as “the internet’s original boyfriend” so that many actors after him could run. Like Hardy, plenty of handsome actors treat the title with humility and humor. Keanu Reeves has been well-known for being “the internet’s boyfriend,” with the John Wick actor’s reaction being that he “appreciates the goodwill.” Dungeons & Dragons co-stars Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page also love the title as they trolled each other over it on WhatsApp. Their playful acceptance is a big wink to the fans who bestowed on them the fun label.

Considering the manner in which Tom Hardy reacted to the title he's been given, I'm no sure he has too much more to say on the matter. Still, his brief and polite response is enough for me and, ironically, it just makes me believe even more that he deserves his moniker. There's just something endearing about a famous man who's also incredibly humble. You can look forward to seeing Hardy in his next film, Havoc, which is set to debut on April 25 as part of the 2025 Netflix schedule.

