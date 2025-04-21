New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 21-27)

News
By published

The best Star Wars series returns to streaming this week.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pilots a ship on Andor
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

April is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean we’re running out of things to watch. Two incredibly popular streaming series are debuting new seasons this week. In addition, we’re seeing what could hopefully be one of the best streaming movies of the year.

The long-awaited second season of Andor is finally here on Disney+, promising to bridge the gap between the events of Season 1 and Rogue One. Netflix will also see the final season of one of its popular shows get started as You premieres just days later.

Diego Luna's Cassian Andor looking at Luther Rael

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Andor, Season 2, 3-episode Premiere - April 22 (Disney+)

While not everybody has loved all of the new Star Wars movies and series under Disney, one show that nearly everybody believed made a Disney+ subscription worthwhile was the first season of Andor. Now the second season makes its debut in hopes it will be just as good. As with Season 1, each group of three episodes will make up a different story arc. This time around, all three episodes will be released at once each week.

Gladiator II - April 22 (Prime Video)

Denzel Washington laughs as he holds a glass of wine with one hand and shakes with the other in Gladiator II.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Gladiator II may not have reached quite the heights of the original film, but it was an epic movie nonetheless, with an incredible performance by Denzel Washington that is alone with making sure you have a Prime Video subscription so you can check it out.

Young Sea Lion on the rocks in Sea Lions of the Galapagos

(Image credit: Disney+)

Sea Lions of the Galapagos/Guardians of the Galapagos - April 22 (Disney+)

April 22 is Earth Day, and for the last several years, Disney has used that day to release its newest Disneynature documentary. This year will see the release of Sea Lions of the Galapogos, narrated by Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, and the behind-the-scenes documentary Guardians of the Galapogos, narrated by Blair Underwood. Disneynature films trace their origins back to the original True Life Adventures produced under Walt Disney himself, and it's wonderful that the studio is still making them today..

Penn Badgley in the teaser for You Season 5.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You, Season 5 - April 24 (Netflix)

You has been one of the most consistently compelling streaming series around for its previous four seasons. Now, fans will surely be ready to see how the story comes to a close as Season 5 will mark the end of You.

Tom Hardy in Havoc

(Image credit: Netflix)

Havoc - April 25 (Netflix)

Director Gareth Evans is responsible for one of the greatest action movies of all time in The Raid: Redemption. Now, he directs Tom Hardy in the new crime thriller Havoc. If the movie is even a fraction as good as Evans' best efforts, it will be a reason to have a Netflix subscription and possibly a reason to keep one just so you can keep watching it again and again.

Nicole Kidman looking at a young employee in Babygirl

(Image credit: A24)

Baby Girl - April 25 (Max)

The early buzz surrounding A24’s Babygirl was that it could mean another Oscar nomination for Nicole Kidman, and while that didn’t materialize, it’s still a strong performance by one of our great living actresses and a movie worth checking out when it’s made available with a Max subscription.

Next week, April becomes May, so get ready for the monthly content churn as all your favorite movies jump from one streaming platform to another. At least their original shows and movies won’t go anywhere.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

