Comments

Leave a Comment

podcast

Josh Trank Talks Capone, Tom Hardy, Fantastic Four And More

Writer/director Josh Trank joins us to discuss his latest film Capone starring Tom Hardy.

Following the fallout of his last film, Fantastic Four, Josh discusses how that influenced the writing of this project, how they went about casting Tom Hardy and how close they've become since. He also discusses how working on a Star Wars film meant he knew about that Han Solo spoilers years before the rest of us, he gives some advice to young filmmakers, and so much more.

Be sure to subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube!

    • Gabriel Kovacs Gabriel Kovacs View Profile

      Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.

Comments