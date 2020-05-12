Josh Trank Talks Capone, Tom Hardy, Fantastic Four And More

Leave a Comment
Writer/director Josh Trank joins us to discuss his latest film Capone starring Tom Hardy.
Following the fallout of his last film, Fantastic Four, Josh discusses how that influenced the writing of this project, how they went about casting Tom Hardy and how close they've become since. He also discusses how working on a Star Wars film meant he knew about that Han Solo spoilers years before the rest of us, he gives some advice to young filmmakers, and so much more.
