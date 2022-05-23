'Men' Review & 'Star Wars' News Roundup
By Jeff McCobb , Sean O'Connell published
We’re reviewing Alex Garland’s 'Men,' breaking down 'Star Wars' news and more.
This week we discuss the brand new trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Billy Eichner's Bros, the slew of Star Wars news that was just announced, and we add Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to our Marvel Tier List. Also, reviews for Emergency and Men as well as #AlexGarlandBlend.
Timestamps (Approx. Only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro.
- 00:06:50 - She Hulk Trailer Reaction
- 00:13:20 - Bros Trailer Reaction
- 00:22:10 - Star Wars News Roundup
- 00:44:44 - Doctor Strange 2 Tier Ranking
- 00:52:20 - This Week In Movies
- 00:56:05 - Emergency Review
- 01:00:50 - Men Review
- 01:05:35 - Our Favorite Alex Garland Movies
- 01:17:20 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
