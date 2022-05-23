'Men' Review & 'Star Wars' News Roundup

Powered by RedCircle

This week we discuss the brand new trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Billy Eichner's Bros, the slew of Star Wars news that was just announced, and we add Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to our Marvel Tier List. Also, reviews for Emergency and Men as well as #AlexGarlandBlend.

00:00:00 - Intro.

00:06:50 - She Hulk Trailer Reaction

00:13:20 - Bros Trailer Reaction

00:22:10 - Star Wars News Roundup

00:44:44 - Doctor Strange 2 Tier Ranking

00:52:20 - This Week In Movies

00:56:05 - Emergency Review

01:00:50 - Men Review

01:05:35 - Our Favorite Alex Garland Movies

01:17:20 - Outro

