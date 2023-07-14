Andor Creator Gets Honest About Why He Feels Streaming Is ‘Close To Ruining’ The Entertainment Industry

The introduction of streaming services into the entertainment ecosystem is another one of those moments that changed everything. It’s a change in the game that’s led to both the 2023 WGA writer’s strike , as well as the recent SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike, as this brave new world has raised grievances that have now thrown a wrench into productions far and wide; which just happens to include the world of the Star Wars spin-off Andor.

One of the sticking points in this conflict has been pointed out by creator Tony Gilroy , who has gotten pretty honest about why he feels streaming is “close to ruining” the entire entertainment industry. As he spoke with IndieWire on behalf of the series’ 2023 Emmy nominations, the Rogue One co-writer revealed that audience numbers are a major concern.

More specifically, the lack of disclosure when it comes to how many people are watching, as well as the demographics enjoying this prequel series. In his view, here’s how Tony Gilroy feels streaming is bringing down the world of entertainment:

One of the central issues of this entire labor experience is that I don’t have any idea what the audience is. We don’t know what that is, and I think that the obscurity of data doesn’t help anyone. Really. I think it looks like low-hanging fruit and easy profitability for certain corporations, but in the end it just crushes any kind of free market. It crushes the economics of the business, it means people are being overpaid and underpaid and never properly paid. It means that productions are overloaded with expenses up top because what used to be commonly residuals and royalties now have to be front loaded.

As the issues of residuals and back end payments have become another discussion point during the current negotiations, Gilroy’s worries are not unfounded. While some companies have revealed pieces of the viewership puzzle, the overall picture isn’t exactly clear; nor is it a standard held throughout the streaming world. Not everybody has metrics like Netflix’s previous 28-day viewership rule ; and if they do, they’re certainly not sharing.

What makes this even more disheartening is Disney CEO Bob Iger’s recent claim that Disney+ is damaging brands like Marvel and Pixar. That sort of blowback is a major issue that any streamer would want to combat, but again without specific numbers, there’s only so much anyone can do.

So while Andor seems to have been a hit with the Disney+ subscription base, Tony Gilroy doesn’t exactly know how many people are watching. Not knowing the exact makeup of the audience, except that it’s more than likely heavily made up of Star Wars loyalists, doesn’t give a lot of notes on how to tweak the series.

Even worse is how that lack of metrics can, as Gilroy mentioned above, affect how people are paid and project's budgets are structured. Lamenting these facts for the sake of his project, and the industry in general, Michael Clayton's writer/director further elaborated his feelings thusly:

I think it’s distorted and warped and is close to ruining this amazing industry. So I wish I knew how many people watched, I wish I knew who they were, and I’m not sure that that’s possible.

What we know about Andor Season 2 has so far not included when exactly to expect the concluding of Tony Gilroy’s series to debut. With the current double work stoppage between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA’s respective strikes, that debut will probably see further delay into an unknown time frame.

All the while, the negotiations that are currently taking place will undoubtedly seek to see some sort of viewership metric that’s universally agreed upon by all parties. With that sort of transparency, proper compensation and market reception can be determined for any project in the streaming sphere, which can allow for a more fair playing field. Here’s hoping that whatever happens next in this crucial turning point can help the streaming industry right the ship, making sure that investments are made properly, and that everyone is paid fairly.