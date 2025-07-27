George Lucas SDCC Panel Live Blog: Star Wars' Creator Talks Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art And More

Refresh

Latifah pointed out how there's no right angles in the museum., and asked George Lucas to talk about the vision of the museum's design. Lucas says that early on he wanted to be an architect until he realized there'd be a lot of math involved. He's talking about how "stories" makes one feel connection to people, and perhaps help one feel better about the unknowns about life. He says: "Humans think they know everything, even though they don't know anything. Del Toro adds that he and Lucas are both collectors but in his mind he says "I don't own anything", but a brief holder of things that can live on after us.

Lucas leads "from the heart". Chiang says it's great education for kids and he hopes the museum will inspire the next Norman Rockwell, or other great artists.

Queen Latifah named off some of the special pieces one display at the museum that are important to culture. If you visit the museum, you'll be able to see early artwork for Flash Gordon, Peanuts, Iron Man and Black Panther. She asked Lucas to to speak about a group of pieces from Norman Rockwell. He described one as depicting a family during Thanksgiving, which he finds especially evocative because "most families are dysfunctional" but they are important because they "keep society together."

Del Toro is speaking about how these days, there's ideas out there that A.I. can create art, but what's important about art doesn't come "in a fucking app." That got massive applause from audiences.

George Lucas said he's been collecting art for decades, starting with comic book art and such. I'm paraphrasing her, but Lucas says that art is anything that means something to you, and if it doesn't than you can simply move on to the next piece. His comments can't help but remind one of how his work on Star Wars has received mixed praise over the years (such as with the prequels). Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who is on the museum's board, calls the Lucas museum more so a "lineage of images that have been spoken" rather than one man's collection. He also brought up how important it is in this moment in time to look at how art has remained important over the years not only as a way to express one's self, but make sure dark times in history doesn't repeat itself.

We just saw a preview of the the museum, which looks amazing. In a video, Lucas called it a "dedication to cultural fantasy" as we saw a sneak peek of the 40,000 works at the museum. There's going to be everything from comic book art from Jack Kirby to pieces from Frida Kahlo. Oh, and loads of Star Wars props of course.

OK, we're getting started with Queen Latifah, who is moderating, Doug Chiang, Guillermo del Toro and George Lucas all on stage. Lucas got a huge standing ovation from the crowd upon his arrival. (Image credit: Sarah El-Mahmoud/CinemaBlend)

Fans are cheering and chanting "LUCAS" as we continue to wait for the panel to begin. The energy is going to be high on this one for sure!