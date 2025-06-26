I Suspected HBO Max Started Streaming More Ads Recently, And It Looks Like They're Actually Admitting It Now

As a typical 2025 TV guide watcher in the present day, I’ve come to understand that not all streaming platform options are created equal. I’m one of the ones who continues to opt for the cheaper options, since I do still love well-placed funny commercials even outside of the Super Bowl. But, as I started to watch the latest season of And Just Like That… it felt like there were more breaks than ever before. And I feel both justified and frustrated to learn the Warner Bros. Discovery platform confirmed that more ads are indeed the new reality.

It’s no secret that the trend for streaming giants is leaning towards bulking up their ad count, but I’d just assume it’d be a slow burn. Unfortunately, it seems like I’m completely wrong. In the spirit and fashion of Amazon Prime ads, HBO Max is jumping straight into some of the deepest ad-infested waters (especially for original content), despite earlier claims that strict limits would be adhered to.

(Image credit: Max)

I Noticed More Ads While Watching HBO Max Recently

Being a regular watcher of shows and movies on the array of platforms, with ads except Netflix, most adverts generally don’t bother me all too much. I chalk it up to being a kid well before the rise of streaming, paired with fidget-y habits, I’ve never been too annoyed by the ad assortment. Usually, it’s a perfect time to fit in any of the typical personal breaks (bathroom, snacks, phone, letting the dog out etc.), but waiting to see what would happen to Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda flirting with Rosie O’Donnell’s Mary felt a bit longer.

When tuning into S3 of the SATC continuation, which is obviously available with a Max subscription, I was met with a small block up front and a longer stretch of advertisements sprinkled throughout the episode. I was surprised, but thought it may be that way for the premiere. Except, that same pattern kept happening each time my husband and I put new episodes on, and it seemed clear it wasn't a fluke.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Max's Own Data Points To The Uptick In Ad Times

PCWorld first reported on the shift, bringing the facts behind my assumptions to the surface. As mentioned, the streamer that’s returning to HBO Max isn’t the only service in the deck leaning toward injecting programs and flicks with as many sponsored spots as they can manage. Aforementioned Amazon’s confirmed uptick sits alongside similar purported rumors of Disney+, Hulu and even Netflix among others are expected to follow.

But, with all of that said, when HBO promised to never have more than four minutes of ads when it launched the option in 2021. Reports now claim that the streamer’s break time jumped 50% and a limit of six minutes. And as far as original content goes, sans any brief paid spots, they’ve backpeddled on that, too (what happened when I sat down to watch And Just Like That... S3). Clearly, HBO can no longer highlight itself as having “a commitment to the lowest commercial ad load in the streaming industry.”

(Image credit: Warner Bros. ) The Best Movies Streaming On Max Right Now

Well, it was all fun while the smaller and shorter amount of ads lasted! At least the transparency is now out there for subscribers to do with what they will. I just fear for anyone who’ll be tuning in eventually for Max’s Harry Potter TV series or any other big original hit, and has to be ready for a break at any given moment. Hopefully there are at least some targeted ads for wands.