32 Epic Han Solo Lines And Scenes From Star Wars

Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time, one constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans love ranking the Star Wars movies, as well as making their comments known online. Han Solo has always been one of the most popular characters, and there are some epic Han lines and scenes from his time in the galaxy.

Fans who spent their lives watching the Star Wars movies in order have seen more and more of Han, thanks to his role in the sequel trilogy as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story. But there are the big moments that I think might be the most iconic. Here they are, in no particular order. And beware for Star Wars newbies: here is your official spoiler alert.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"I Know"

Han and Leia's love story is arguably the most significant in the entire Star Wars franchise, and fans got to see things really progress in Empire Strikes Back. And every fan remembers Han's iconic response after Leia tells him she loves him... right before he ends up frozen in carbonite.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Saving Luke on Hoth

While Luke is a Jedi and the Star Wars franchise's biggest hero, he needs to be rescued a number of times throughout the franchise, usually by Han. One of which happens on the snowy planet Hoth, with the rebel famously putting Luke inside a dead Tauntaun. Good thing he was there, or our hero would have perished before ever training with Yoda.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"Its true. All of it."

When the sequel trilogy was beginning, fans delighted in new footage of Harrison Ford's Han Solo. He serves as a mentor to Rey and Finn throughout The Force Awakens, reclaiming the Millennium Falcon in the process. And one particularly magical moment from that film happens when he confirms that all the legends about Jedi, Rebels, and The Force were true.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Shooting first.

This one is a bit of a hot topic issue among Star Wars fans. The conversation about if Han Solo shot first during his conflict with Greedo in A New Hope continues to rage on, with even George Lucas weighing in. I'm among the contingency that thinks he did indeed shoot first, and it only makes me love him more.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"That’s not how The Force works."

Han ends up dispensing a bunch of wisdom throughout The Force Awakens, to both Finn and Rey. When The Resistance is mounting its attack on Starkiller Base, Finn says he intends to break in by using "The Force." And Han's exasperated response is thoroughly delightful.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney)

"190 years old? You look great!"

While Solo struggled at the box office, it helped to offer some backstory for the beloved title character. That includes seeing the first meeting of Han and Chewbacca, and watching as their bond grew throughout their first mission together. And Han's shocked response after learning Chewie's age is definitely a comedic point.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Winning the Millennium Falcon

While Han is famously the owner of the Millennium Falcon, it's revealed in dialogue that he actually won the ship from Lando Calrissian in a game of Sabacc. When Solo: A Star Wars Story arrived in theaters in 2018, we finally got to see it happen. Solo's ending showed that lucky game, a moment in the franchise's story.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"Never tell me the odds."

This is definitely one of Han Solo's most known quotes. He utters this statement to C-3PO in Empire Strikes Back, after the protocol droid tells him how slim the odds are of them surviving an asteroid field. Score one point for the nerf herder.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Using Chewie's Bowcaster

Throughout the Star Wars franchise, Han is typically shown using his signature blaster, which has taken out a number of enemies over the years. But during The Force Awakens, he decides to borrow Chewbacca's bowcaster. And it turns out he really likes the explosive power of the Wookiee's weapon.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"I've got a bad feeling about this."

Over the years, this statement has become a common trope within the Star Wars franchise. Various characters have expressed concern about their circumstances while repeating this line, both in live-action and in animation. And Han Solo was one of the first to say it, after he and the rest of Leia's rescue party end up trapped in a trash compactor on the Death Star.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Trying to help Kylo Ren before his death

Fans everywhere were shook when Han Solo was killed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, especially because it was at the hands of his son aka Kylo Ren. But he displayed a moving act of parenthood by trying to get through to him one more time, even in a dangerous place like Starkiller Base. And who can forget how Leia knew thanks to her connection with The Force?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Becoming a Rebel leader

While he started out as a scoundrel character, the war against The Empire eventually ends up inspiring Han Solo. By the time Return of the Jedi happens, he becomes a full blown General, and leads several key missions. But don't worry, he still has the same swagger.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Battling Boba Fett fresh out of carbonite.

Han Solo has a rude awakening when he's taken out of carbonite by Leia in Return of the Jedi. They're immediately re-captured by Jabba the Hutt, and is sent to the infamous Sarlacc pit. During the battle he's somehow able to put up a fight, and seemingly kills Boba Fett in the process.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Disguising himself as a Stormtrooper

Han Solo is a smuggler by trade, and only becomes a General of The Rebels basically by accident. But his skills are immediately useful in A New Hope, while Obi-Wan and Luke travel to the Death Star to save Princess Leia. That includes the idea of disguising himself and Luke as Stormtroopers.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“It’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs… She’s fast enough for you, old man.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker hire Han Solo and Chewbacca to take them on their mission during A New Hope's famous cantina sequence. But this motley crew didn't have immediate chemistry, and there was some question about how fast the Millennium Falcon was. And Han's response is just one of his many quotable lines.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Kessel Run

While we heard about The Kessel Run when A New Hope hit theaters in 1977, it would be decades before we actually got to see that referenced event. That occurred thanks to Ron Howard's prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, and it was a pretty wild show of piloting and luck. No wonder he talked about it all the time.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Don’t everybody thank me at once."

Han's partnership with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker really hits the ground running in A New Hope. They have to flee on the Falcon out of Tatooine, only barely escaping by jumping to Hyper Space at the right time. He just doesn't get the thunderous applause he was expecting from the rest of the group.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Shooting the Death Star intercom

While it was a good idea for Han and Luke to disguise themselves as Stormtroopers aboard the Death Star, it doesn't all go as planned. Eventually the Empire gets wise, and after trying to quell their fears on an intercom, he eventually decides to just shoot the thing. Pretty iconic.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Trying to shoot Darth Vader himself

We're introduced to Han's old friend Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back, but he quickly betrays him and the rest of the Rebels. When they're ambushed by Darth Vader and his forces, he tries to blast the Sith Lord himself, but unfortunately his blaster is taken away, and they're taken into captivity.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Who’s scruffy-looking?”

Early on during Empire Strikes Back, Han and Leia are having a number of arguments. During one of them, Carrie Fisher's character calls him a "scruffy-looking nerf herder." And Han's response and look of pure offense is a pretty hilarious moment for the character.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Reuniting with Leia

The Force Awakens began the sequel trilogy, and picked up on our beloved legacy characters decades after the events of Return of the Jedi. We find out that Leia and Han have split up, and that their son's turn to the Dark Side pulled them apart. Their final scene together is a touching and memorable scene, one that happened shortly before their son killed him on Starkiller Base.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The battle on Endor

Taking down the second Death Star is a two-part plan, one that includes an attack on the Forrest Moon of Endor. Han leads this assault, and takes down a number of enemies in the process. And throughout it all Leia is there as a partner.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Chewie, we’re home.”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a huge hit, with fans thrilled to catch up with OGs like Han Solo. His entrance in the film saw Han and Chewie boarding a previously lost Millennium Falcon. And the line delivered by Harrison Ford has it happens is a shot of pure nostalgia.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Saving Luke on the Death Star

In A New Hope, Han originally refuses to engage in the final battle to destroy the Death Star. But in the end he's a good guy, and arrives just in time to save Luke's life. And that's why the franchise's hero was able to land the final shot and win the day.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

His reaction to learning about Luke and Leia being sinlings

The reveal that Luke and Leia are siblings has been a point of discussion among Star Wars fans for years. I mean, just look at the poster for A New Hope or their kiss in Empire Strikes Back. That's what makes Han's totally confused expression after learning the truth on Endor so perfect.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Escaping Corellia

While Solo was a box office disappointment, it offers some new context and history for its title character. And in the movie's first scene, we watch as Alden Ehrenreich manages to escape the planet Corellia by the skin of his teeth. Unfortunately, he had to leave Qi'ra behind.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Watch your mouth, kid, or you're going to find yourself floating home.”

There are plenty of speed bumps along the way of A New Hope's big mission, with its colorful group of characters forced to lean on each other. Through this Han is flexing his ego a bit, and isn't here for Luke's attitude and backsass. And he even threatens to kick him out into space in the process.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"Laugh it up, Fuzzball."

Chewbacca and Han Solo have a hilarious friendship, one that is central to the Star Wars franchise as a whole. At multiple times during the franchise Chewie laughs at his friend, with Han telling the Wookiee to "laugh it up."

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Surviving the Rathtars

When we meet Han in The Force Awakens, he and Chewie are transporting terrifying alien creatures known as Rathtars. But when old enemies pop up, Rey and Finn free them and all chaos ensues. And Han survives with style, albeit with a few close calls.

(Image credit: Lucasilm)

Shooting Beckett first

While the argument about who shot first has raged on for years, most fans think he did in fact kill Greedo. This seemed to get more evidence in Solo: A Star Wars Story, where the title character kills Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett. There's no debating what went own there.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"I don't know, fly casual."

In Return of the Jedi, our beloved group of heroes have to fly past the second Death Star in order to get onto Endor. When Chewie asks Harrison Ford's character what they're going to do, he says simply to "fly casual." You know, because that's a thing.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Helping Ben find the Light Side

While Han Solo died in The Force Awakens, Harrison Ford would go on to play the role one more time. Halfway through the film, Kylo Ren has a vision of his father, who helps convince him to return to the Light Side. And it works, with Ben Solo joining Rey in the final battle against Palpatine. While Han isn't a Force user, he still has a way to influence his loved ones after his death.