One Of My Favorite Superman Moments Almost Didn’t Make The Cut, And I Can’t Believe The Conversation Surrounding It

Warning: mild spoilers for Superman are in play.

There is a moment in the 2025 movie Superman that’s caused quite a stir, and it’s not based on any seemingly sociopolitical concerns. Rather, it’s a moment of kindness that writer/director James Gunn fought to keep in the film, even in the face of test audience confusion and executive notes.

It also happens to be one of my favorite scenes in David Corenswet’s DCU debut, as it ties together his character with a beautiful (yet comedic) note. There’s going to be some mild spoilers here, so be warned - I’m about to get nuts and share why what seems like an easily trimmable scene is really the crux of Clark Kent’s personality.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC)

Apparently Superman’s Squirrel Scene Was A Controversial Choice

While fighting the gigantic kaiju that Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is using as a distraction in Metropolis, Superman (Corenswet) stops for a moment to save a dog and a squirrel. That second moment of animal kindness is alleged to be a huge point of conflict when shaping the overall edit of the picture. Per an interview with Rolling Stone , James Gunn shared why this was such a scandal:

… it was probably the second- or third-most hotly debated moment in the movie. Because we showed it to test audiences, and some people did not like the squirrel. They’re like, “Why the fuck is he saving a squirrel? Why is he taking time out, saving a squirrel?”

I’m not terribly surprised that a handful of Superman moments instigated debates such as this. That’s just the nature of “The Discourse” these days. However, seeing Kal-El’s relatively minor act as out of character is something I’d think even die-hard Supes fans could agree upon.

Reading the way that The Suicide Squad mastermind describes the reactions, and the ensuing battle to keep this beat, you’d think this was the second coming of Man of Steel’s controversial death of General Zod . (Something HBO Max subscription holders probably continue to squabble over, after every viewing.) Fight he did, though, as Mr. Gunn had some specific feelings on why he felt one tiny life made all the difference in the world.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

James Gunn Almost Cut The Squirrel, But Decided Against It For A Very Good Reason

Depending on whether you’re Pro or Anti-Squirrel Scene, you may find this next twist in the tale a bit refreshing. Further along in his NYT discussion, James Gunn admits that he tried a version where Superman’s metahuman protagonist wasn’t shown making the save, which only served to help him realize its significance, thusly:

There was a cut where I cut it out, and I’m like, 'I really miss the squirrel. He’s gotta save the squirrel.' In addition, there were also some geographic problems with where he ended up if I didn’t have him fly over with the squirrel. So I put the squirrel back in despite the protestations of some of my people on my crew.

No matter which side of the fence you’re on, Gunn’s dedication to continuity in the moment should be all anyone needs to see the validity of Superman saving a squirrel. That school of thought is rewarded not too long after the moment in question, as we see the “Last Son of Krypton” bemoaning the fact that Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and the Justice Gang killed the kaiju threat, rather than choosing a more humane solution.

In chatting with The New York Times about this innocent tree dweller’s fate, our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 helmer further defended his viewpoint with an ethos that’s shown further along in the picture:

It could be seen as Pollyanna today, but Pollyanna’s about the edgiest, most punk-rock thing you can be. I think the fine line is finding the humor in a person without making fun of him, because I think it’s honorable the way Superman is. I wish more people were more like that.

We’ve been meant to look up to Superman as the ideal of utopian and altruistic thought. His actions and his personality are supposed to make us want to be better people. Clark’s chat with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) while vowing to save Krypto, the Justice Gang showing up to defend Jarhanpur, and even the decision to hand Lex Luthor over to the authorities all shine brighter because of a squirrel.

That’s a thought I encourage everyone to consider as they see Superman for the first or fifth time; thanks to James Gunn’s cinematic kick-off for DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters still running in theaters.