Giancarlo Esposito Reveals ‘One Request’ In Playing Moff Gideon, And He Was So Right
Giancarlo Esposito knew there was one thing Moff Gideon needed in The Mandalorian
Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon has been one of the highlights of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The character was one that the actor was given almost complete freedom to create himself, That led to the fan-favorite actor him making one specific request of creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. And I have to say, he was so right to ask for this creative detail.
Speaking at Los Angeles Comic Con (via People), Giancarlo Esposito revealed that when he was first brought on the first Star Wars series on Disney+, Filoni and Favreau were still very tight-lipped about the show, meaning that he didn’t have a great deal of direction as far as how to portray his character. Esposito did his own research, which resulted in one particular request regarding Moff Gideon’s wardrobe. The actor said…
I think we can all agree this was an excellent decision. It’s difficult to walk around wearing a cape and not look, and feel, larger than life. Giancarlo Esposito clearly saw this. He knew the cape would impact the way he carried himself on screen, and that was what he wanted.
Moff Gideon is one of the last vestiges of the old Empire. He’s a man who used to be important but now finds himself in a world that has moved on without him. Gideon still sees himself as important and carries himself that way. He’s dedicated to bringing back a world in which the Empire and he himself are at the center. That cape coveys all of that in a single look.
The Boys actor says he did go back and watch other characters in Star Wars while looking for inspiration for his own. Specifically, he looked to Peter Cushing, who played the first Grand Moff character, and of course, Darth Vader. Perhaps it was the way that Vader carried himself with a cape that inspired Moff Gideon’s look. Esposito continued…
While Giancarlo Esposito doesn’t credit David Prowse, the actor inside the Darth Vader costume, it’s clearly the way he carried himself that inspired the actor and likely led to Moff Gideon’s look. Though sounding like James Earl Jones would certainly help with the overall feeling of power in the character.
Whether we’ll get to see Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian again is unclear. He appeared to have died at the end of Mando Season 3, but the man previously tried to clone himself, and the actor has made it clear he’d be more than happy to return for the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu movie that is set for release next year. Hopefully, we'll see the School Daze actor play this role -- cape and all again.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Check out Giancarlo Esposito's performances as Moff Gideon by streaming The Mandalorian's three seasons with a Disney+ subscription. is done with Star Wars as a franchise, he'll be plenty busy with another as he'll debut in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World early next year.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.