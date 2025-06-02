The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff Explains Why Co-Star Carl Weathers Once Called Her ‘Boring’ And How This Ended Up Improving Their Relationship

The Mandalorian Season 3 episode “The Pirate,” which you can revisit with a Disney+ subscription, saw Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze and the late Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga finally meeting. Bo-Katan, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and the other Mandalorians from the Children of the Watch faction came to Karga’s aid and protected the people of Nevarro from invading pirates. In real life, as this episode of the Star Wars series was being shot, it turns out there was a moment when Weathers called Sackhoff “boring” to her face, though the actress explained why this ended up being a good thing in the long run.

Katee Sackhoff shared this memory while she was speaking with Brendan Wayne, one of the on-set doubles for Din Djarin on The Mandalorian, on The Sackhoff Show. But before you get concerned about Carl Weathers’ comment coming from a mean-spirited place, the Rocky actor only used the descriptor because he wanted Sackhoff to do more with her performance. As she recalled:

Speaking of moving in the suit, Carl was like, ‘So I would like to know what she feels in this scene.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah/‘ And he was like, ‘More?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And he goes, ‘What you’re doing is boring.’ [Laughs] I was like, ‘Oh my God, Carl, let me get right on that.’ So of course I do what I’m supposed to do in the day, in that moment. And then I remember panicking and going to Jon [Favreau] after that and being like, ‘Am I boring?’ He was like, ‘You’re fine.’

The actress who originally voiced Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels added that Weathers, who’d been playing Greef Karga since The Mandalorian began in 2019, was referring “movement and the way that your voice moves.” By no means was he calling her boring for her personality, he just wanted her to go the extra mile while performing on set. Katee Sackhoff admitted that at the time, she was operating from the mindset of if there were any problems with her vocals during shooting, it could just be fixed later on during post-production when she came in for ADR.

But Weathers was insistent to Sackhoff that she give him wha he was “going to see in the booth” so that could inform his own performance. She acquiesced to his request, and it ended up improving their professional relationship. As Sackhoff put it:

He and I learned to communicate better after that moment. I was like, ‘So what are you really saying to me? Let’s break it down.’ And he and I learned to communicate better after that.

Sadly, with Carl Weathers passing away on February 2, 2024 at the age of 76, we won’t get to see Greef Karga and Bo-Katan Kryze interact again. Still, for the short time they worked together, I’m glad Katee Sackhoff and Weathers stayed on good terms, with her calling him “behemoth of a man.” I also give props to The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau for assuring Sackhoff that she is by no means boring. We wouldn’t want that weighing on her mind.

Although it’s unclear if Bo-Katan Kryze will be back in The Mandalorian & Grogu next year, Katee Sackhoff assured ScreenRant last month that we “will see her again in some form.” While we wait for a specific update about that, there are plenty of other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to be excited about.