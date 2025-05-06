Samuel L. Jackson Is Still Celebrating After Star Wars Day, And I’m Just Focused On The Sweet Revenge Of The Sith Shirt He’s Wearing

May the Fourth started as something that only the diehard Star Wars fans celebrated, but now it’s essentially an official Star Wars holiday, with Lucasfilm often doing many different things to celebrate. However, the day of celebration has only expanded since then. Even Mace Windu himself, Samuel L. Jackson, is still celebrating two days later.

If Sunday was May the Fourth, then that makes Tuesday Revenge of the Sixth. It’s an especially fitting day of celebration considering this year marks the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and somebody set up Samuel L. Jackson with a sweet shirt that he's showing off on Instagram. Now I need to track it down.

A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) A photo posted by on

A quick search reveals the shirt was apparently available as merch during the recent Star Wars Celebration in Japan. If anybody picked up an extra one and wants to send it my way, hit me up.

Star Wars as a franchise is full of great actors playing amazing characters, but it has to be said, I’m not sure anybody else has ever enjoyed being part of Star Wars more than Samuel L. Jackson. He’s talked about the excitement that he felt putting on his Jedi robes and picking out his lightsaber. Jackson has continued to advocate for the idea that Mace Windu survived the events of Revenge of the Sith. Clearly the man just wants to be in Star Wars again.

So honestly, if there’s anybody suffering from a Star Wars day hangover so heavy that he’s still celebrating two days later, it would be Samuel L. Jackson. He may be the biggest Star Wars fan of them all.

And Jackson isn’t the only one, as Bryce Dallas Howard, who has directed several episodes of Star Wars TV on Disney+, has recently said she wants to direct a Star Wars spinoff with Jackson reprising Windu. She’s apparently even spoken to Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni about the idea, though it’s unclear if there’s any real possibility it could happen.

Maybe the fact that Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith just had one of the best box office performances for a theatrical re-release ever will help convince Lucasfilm that there’s more to be done with those characters. Most re-releases don’t move the needle at the box office, but Revenge of the Sith outperformed The Accountant 2 in its opening weekend, which shows just how strong the love for the film and the larger franchise really is.

Since I don't think there's a day of the month that rhymes with any other Star Wars titles, I think we're finally done with May the Fourth this year. Of course, we're still getting new episodes of Andor, and next year we'll get The Mandalorian & Grogu, the first Star Wars movie in theaters in years. Celebrating this franchise isn't going to end any time soon.