As The New Harry Potter Series Stars Filming, Percy Jackson Trio Gives Their Advice To The New Actors: 'We're Kind Of In The Same Position'

In recent months, it’s been exciting to see HBO’s new Harry Potter TV show come together ahead of its 2027 premiere. But, before we head back to Hogwarts to see Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger back in action through new actors, another beloved literary trio is coming back. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is almost here, and I spoke with the core actors about being in the unique position that the Harry Potter stars are just now venturing into.

CinemaBlend is at San Diego Comic Con this week, and we caught Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri at the Parcy Jackson Season 2 press line on Thursday. While speaking to our Percy, Annabeth and Grover, I asked them if they had any advice for the new Harry Potter trio. Let’s start with Scobell’s response:

Oh, that is so weird to think about. I really want to meet the old Harry Potter [cast]. Like, you know, the ones [from] the movies, that Harry Potter cast. I'd also love to meet the new Harry Potter cast. That'd be really interesting. I'm actually really excited for the show and what they do with it. And yeah, I'd say just, for advice... We're kind of in the same position right now, so, just stay confident and keep going and, I don’t know. I need to think more about that.

How cool would it be if the Percy Jackson cast got to catch up with the original Harry Potter cast and talk about their experiences? It’s such a unique one to grow up playing an iconic character that people love and allows fans to feel like they grew up alongside you. Scobell has linked up with the Percy Jackson from the movies , Logan Lerman, and now they consider each other friends.

Going back to Harry Potter, here’s what Jeffries said:

I’d probably say... stay strong. If you look at it, a triangle and stuff is very strong. You know what I mean? No matter how, like— when it flips or rolls or something, like, nothing can really... nothing can really tear that apart. So seeing that trio triangle, love you guys.

Unfortunately, when Leah Jeffries was cast as Annabeth, she dealt with some casting backlash initially for not matching the character description in the books. The new Hermione actress Arabella Stanton was in a similar position when her casting news came out. Jeffries has some solid advice for the cast to “stay strong” and stick with each other.

It’s a sweet sentiment, especially considering a famed symbol in the Harry Potter series is a triangle, too.

And last but not least, here’s Grove actor Aryan Simhadri’s advice:

Oh, there's so much I've learned on this show. I think the biggest one, in terms of, like, reception, is the biggest thing that you can say to your audience is going to be through your work. So put as much effort into that as you possibly can. Like pummeling the lines into your nervous system and into your body. So that way on the day, you don't think about it. And that's what's going to make you your character. You know?

These three had such wise words to give the Harry Potter cast, and they are just getting started. Check out the video below:

