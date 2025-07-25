As The New Harry Potter Series Stars Filming, Percy Jackson Trio Gives Their Advice To The New Actors: 'We're Kind Of In The Same Position'
Demigods and wizards unite!
In recent months, it’s been exciting to see HBO’s new Harry Potter TV show come together ahead of its 2027 premiere. But, before we head back to Hogwarts to see Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger back in action through new actors, another beloved literary trio is coming back. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is almost here, and I spoke with the core actors about being in the unique position that the Harry Potter stars are just now venturing into.
CinemaBlend is at San Diego Comic Con this week, and we caught Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri at the Parcy Jackson Season 2 press line on Thursday. While speaking to our Percy, Annabeth and Grover, I asked them if they had any advice for the new Harry Potter trio. Let’s start with Scobell’s response:
How cool would it be if the Percy Jackson cast got to catch up with the original Harry Potter cast and talk about their experiences? It’s such a unique one to grow up playing an iconic character that people love and allows fans to feel like they grew up alongside you. Scobell has linked up with the Percy Jackson from the movies, Logan Lerman, and now they consider each other friends.
Going back to Harry Potter, here’s what Jeffries said:
Unfortunately, when Leah Jeffries was cast as Annabeth, she dealt with some casting backlash initially for not matching the character description in the books. The new Hermione actress Arabella Stanton was in a similar position when her casting news came out. Jeffries has some solid advice for the cast to “stay strong” and stick with each other.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
You can watch the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians right now with a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
It’s a sweet sentiment, especially considering a famed symbol in the Harry Potter series is a triangle, too.
And last but not least, here’s Grove actor Aryan Simhadri’s advice:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
These three had such wise words to give the Harry Potter cast, and they are just getting started. Check out the video below:
A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend)
A photo posted by on
Walker Scobell is 16, Leah Jeffries is 15 and Aryan Simhadri is 19 years old, and they are just about ready to debut Season 2 when it premieres on the 2025 TV schedule this December. On Thursday, they took Hall H to share details about the new season, including a new trailer that includes a ton of reveals for new characters joining the show. After this exchange, here’s hoping the two casts do cross paths at some point.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.