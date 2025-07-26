John Cena Is Too Funny In Coyote Vs. Acme's SDCC Footage, But I'm Really Loving The Bugs Bunny Reveal

Remember that sad day back in 2023 on which is was reported that Warner Bros’ Coyote vs. Acme had been scrapped? It was definitely a gut-punch for Looney Tunes fans, to say the least. Thankfully, though, the situation turned around earlier this year when it was reported that the film had been acquired by another company. Now, the flick is set to hit the 2026 movie schedule! While CinemaBlend was in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the first official batch of footage was revealed, and it featured John Cena as well as a sweet Bugs Bunny tease.

To put it simply, the Coyote vs. Acme footage looks amazing! As someone who was in the panel with the Hall H crowd, I have to say, Ketchup Entertainment really brought the hype for the new movie. During the event, they company showed us six minutes from the movie (marking the first time official footage had been released). Let's break it all down, shall we?

John Cena And Will Forte Bring The Comedy In Coyote vs. Acme Courtroom Scene

It’s wild to think about how Coyote vs. Acme didn’t have a clear fate at the beginning of this year. That thought is even wilder now that I've seen the new footage, because this looks like it could easily become a blockbuster. The first look I watched in Hall H featured a scene set in a courtroom, where Wile E. Coyote is attempting to sue the Acme Corporation for all the issues he’s dealt with over the years. Will Forte plays the character's lawyer, but he hasn’t been in court in decades and is super nervous.

The lawyer going up against him is played by John Cena, who shows up super confident in an amazing bolo tie and suit. Cena's character also woos the jury with his opening statement, during which he conveys why Acme is innocent in the situation. There’s a funny bit where Cena effortlessly commands the attention of the court by perfectly pouring a massive pitcher of water into a glass and downing the beverage, before Forte’s character tries to do the same thing and spills water everywhere.

Given this is a live-action/animation hybrid film, the trial crowd is a combination of human actors and Looney Tunes characters. It’s just fun to see this vision come to life after having heard about it over the last several years. In the past, Cena shared his disappointment over the film being scrapped and James Gunn even threw in his support. Needless to say, it's wonderful that this film will not only see the light of day but looks fantastic as well.

(Image credit: Ketchup Entertainment)

I Really Loved How Bugs Bunny Is Revealed To Be In The Movie

As great as the courtroom "drama" is, there's another bit of this footage that really works, and it's the reveal of Bugs Bunny. I'm particularly excited about how the footage teed up his role.

The first day in court doesn’t go as planned, as one of Acme’s products that Wile E. brings as “evidence” gets unleashed in the courtroom. The next scene cuts to Wile's stressed lawyer, who is watching the news' coverage of the trial, when he receives a phone call. It’s clearly the voice of Bugs Bunny, who contacts him to share that he has information that could really help him with the case. They plan a rendezvous when the clip ends,

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Looney Tunes content awaits you on HBO Max. Pay $9.99 per month for the streamer's With Ads plan, but be aware that there are three subscription tiers to choose from in total. Fans can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Oh my goodness am I excited to see Bugs Bunny in this movie! Up until now, his involvement was unknown, so it's cool that he'll be involved in some capacity. While his presence has only been teased, it's possible that he could be playing some kind of "deep throat" role in this story, which would be hilarious.

Fans will have to try contain their excitement until Coyote vs. Acme hits theaters on August 26, 2026. In the meantime, grab an HBO Max subscription and stream great Looney Tunes content, including the film The Day the Earth Blew Up.