Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Offers Update On His Return To The Franchise

While the Star Wars franchise has been finding regular success on Disney+ and you can watch all the Star Wars movies in order on the service, it’s future on the big screen has been a continued question. Several different projects by different filmmakers have been announced over the years, but nothing has actually been released since the last trilogy came to an end. One of the projects that has been radio silent for a long time has been a planned new trilogy from Rian Johnson, and The Last Jedi director says he still hopes to make those movies happen.

A new series of films that were supposed to take the Star Wars franchise in a new direction were the movies we largely expected to see first after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended the newest trilogy, instead they became first in a long line of Star Wars film projects to seemingly go nowhere. There have been plenty of rumors the Johnson movies were already dead. However, Johnson tells Variety that him returning to Star Wars is still very possible, and something he hopes to do, though he admits he has no idea when it might happen. Johnson explained…

I have talked to [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we’re still talking about it. I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these [Knives Out sequels]…the answer is I don’t know.

After Rian Johnson made Star Wars: The Last Jedi he went on to write and direct Knives Out, which became a smash hit in its own right and Johnson is now focused on that series. That franchise has its second film, Glass Onion, coming out next month and a third movie already planned. It sounds like once that is over, Johnson may have the time he needs to move back to Star Wars.

What is clear is that Rian Johnson’s Star Wars movies are still very much active projects, even if they’re not looking to move forward any time soon. That’s more than we can say for some of the other Star Wars projects that have been announced. The movie we thought we were going to see next for a long time, Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron, is no longer on Disney's release calendar and at this point it’s unclear if we’ll ever see it.

At this point, we’re not expecting to see Star Wars on the big screen again until December 2025. That movie is currently planned to be a film written and directed by Taika Waititi, though considering what has happened with every Star Wars project previously, we can’t be too confident things won’t change.