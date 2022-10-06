Netflix Is Giving Knives Out 2 A Theatrical Release, And Rian Johnson Is Very Fired Up About It

In November 2019, Rian Johnson released his Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow-up, Knives Out, the whodunit that followed Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc investigating the death of a wealthy novelist. Knives Out’s critical and commercial success led to a sequel being greenlit, but at the end of March 2021, it was announced that the movie we now know as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as well as Knives Out 3, were acquired by Netflix. Fortunately, there’s good news for those of you who enjoy the theatrical experience: Knives Out 2 is getting a theatrical release, and Johnson is very fired up about this news.

One month before Netflix subscribers will be able able to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in late December, the sequel will be screened over the Thanksgiving holiday period, i.e. from November 23-29, in approximately 600 theaters in the United States, including Regal, AMC and Cinemark locations. Rian Johnson reacted to this big announcement thusly:

PEOPLE OF TWITTER! Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix, this Thanksgiving GLASS ONION will have a special one week only THEATRICAL SNEAK PREVIEW EVENT!! HUGE thanks to @AMCTheatres @RegalMovies @Cinemark and more. I’m very, VERY excited about this.October 6, 2022 See more

I don’t blame him for being so jazzed. Theatrical releases for higher-profile Netflix releases have become commonplace in recent years, but as Rian Johnson mentioned in a follow-up tweet, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the first Netflix exclusive movie to be shown in all of the aforementioned big theaters chains in the United States. This is a big deal!

Tickets will go on sale Monday, October 10 at the Glass Onion website, and more theaters across the world will follow in screening the movie before it premieres on Netflix, including in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia and New Zealand. Because of this sneak peek preview event, this means those who decide to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on the big screen over the Thanksgiving week will be doing so basically three full years after Knives Out premiered in theaters and went on to make over $311 million worldwide off a reported $40 million budget.

This big news follows roughly a month after Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Among the critical praise that’s been directed at Rian Johnson’s latest movie is CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell calling it a “superior” sequel to Knives Out “in every way imaginable.” For those who are eager to see Glass Onion as soon as possible, make sure you score your ticket to one of these early screenings, if not a few of them. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait a month to stream it in the comfort of your own home.

A standalone follow-up to the movie that starred Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas, among others, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees Benoit Blanc traveling to Greece to look into the death of someone at a party being held by tech billionaire Miles Brown, played by Edward Norton. The Knives Out 2 cast also includes Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Ethan Hawke. The Glass Onion teaser trailer, which dropped in early September, can be watched below.

If you don’t end up seeing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during its limited theatrical run, you’ll be able to watch it to your heart’s content on Netflix beginning December 23, making it one of the final new movie releases in 2022. Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more coverage about the sequel.