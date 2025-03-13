What It Was Really Like Filming Star Wars ‘In The Middle Of The Desert’ Years Ago, According To C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels

News
By published

Brutal.

C-3PO talking to Ewoks in Return of the Jedi
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

There are few film franchises quite as popular as the Star Wars movies, as generations grew up on George Lucas' colorful galaxy. That IP continues to grow thanks to upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, with the latter being available for those with a Disney+ subscription. But some actors have been with the property since the very beginning, including C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels. And the 79 year-old actor revealed what it as like filming A New Hope in full droid regalia in the middle of a dessert.

Daniels is a Star Wars OG who remains active as his role in C-3PO, including a recent cameo in Ahsoka. While he's no doubt used to playing everyone's favorite protocol droid, it was a tough transition for his very first appearance in George Lucas' A New Hope. While speaking at the FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention (via ThePopVerse), he revealed what it was like a 3PO back in the day. As he put it:

At one point I began to lose the nerves in this arm because they were getting squished by that. On the first day I wore that costume all day. It took two hours to put on. They weren’t about to take it off at lunchtime, and I stood in the desert, by myself, whilst the crew went over there to have lunch, and drink things, and go to the bathroom, and I stood there looking at the desert, thinking, ‘This is the first day. Can I resign? Is there a local cab firm?’ We were in the middle of the desert. There was no escape for the droid this time.

That sounds pretty brutal. I can't imagine how hot and uncomfortable Daniels was while in C-3PO's costume. And even worse, he couldn't get take it off, and therefore also likely didn't eat or drink much at the same time. But fans are no doubt glad that the actor decided not to quit his role in the Star Wars franchise.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).

Expires March 30

View Deal

So exactly how did Daniels survive shooting all those Tatooine sequences in the dessert? It turns out that he had to advocate for himself, and get his C-3PO costume off for a while during each day. As he revealed:

I put up with it. The second day I said, ‘You have to take it off at lunchtime, I’m exhausted. I can’t stretch my legs. I’ve got to sit down. I’ve got to eat, and I’ve got to do the other thing.’ And you did not want to see my body when I took that costume off. At the end of the day, I was covered in bruises and scars and whatever.

Ouch. Obviously the suit looked amazing in film, and Peter Daniels has spent decades playing C-3PO on and off. I have to assume that it got a it more comfortable eventually, and no longer gave him scars and other wounds. Either way, it really sounds like he was a trooper for George Lucas' original film.

Fans are eager to see how the galaxy far, far way returns to theaters, with a new Star Wars trilogy slowly developing at Lucasfilm. But we've still got a ways to wait, as no titles are even on the 2025 movie release list or have a concrete release date.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about star wars
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pilots a ship on Andor

Andor Season 2’s EP Got Real About The Show’s New Release Schedule On Disney+, And As A Journalist, I Really Feel This
Diego Luna staring upward with a scowl in season 2 of Andor

Andor’s Creator Shares Which Star Wars Character Will Have A ‘Hellacious’ Time In Season 2, And I Sympathize So Much
Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie

'Very Freeing': Nathan Fillion Shares How His Green Lantern In James Gunn's Superman Differs From Other Versions, And I Love How Awful This Dude Sounds
See more latest
Most Popular
Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie
'Very Freeing': Nathan Fillion Shares How His Green Lantern In James Gunn's Superman Differs From Other Versions, And I Love How Awful This Dude Sounds
Ben and Darlene sitting on the couch on the Conners
The Conners Adds New Star To Possibly Bring Drama For Darlene And Ben, And I've Already Got My Popcorn
Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher
‘The Readers Were Terribly Upset.’ Jack Reacher Fans Were Not Happy With Tom Cruise’s Casting, And Creator Lee Childs Has No Problem Admitting They Were Right
Still of Kevin Bacon from Footloose.
Kevin Bacon Can Thank Footloose For One ‘Nightmare’ Scenario He Experiences At Weddings
Tensions around the dinner table as the parents of couple Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn) sit down for dinner together for the first time - and in a haunted house too!
How To Watch The Parenting Online And Stream The Max Original Horror Comedy Movie From Anywhere
Police officer Mickey (Amanda Seyfried) somberly observes her pink-haired sister, Kacey (Ashleigh Cummings), as they stand side-by-side in a supermarket isle in Long Bright River.
How To Watch Long Bright River Online And Stream The Liz Moore Adaptation From Anywhere
Jason Bateman as Bate-Man in State Farm ad
Jason Bateman's Starring In A Batman-Themed Insurance Ad, and I'm Actually Digging How Joker And The Caped Crusader's Other Villains Look
Isiah Thomas talks about being swept in the playoffs while being interviewed on The Last Dance
How The Last Dance Played Into NBA Legend Isiah Thomas’ Decision To Pass On The Celtics Documentary
Jay Leno talking to Matt in Shifting Gears
Shifting Gears Brought In Jay Leno For A Quick Cameo, And I Got Something Way Funnier Than The Last Man Standing Reference I Expected
Michele Morrone in the music video of Beautiful.
Will There Be A Ton Of Differences Between The Housemaid Book And Movie? What One Star Says About Playing A 'Weirdo'