What It Was Really Like Filming Star Wars ‘In The Middle Of The Desert’ Years Ago, According To C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels
Brutal.
There are few film franchises quite as popular as the Star Wars movies, as generations grew up on George Lucas' colorful galaxy. That IP continues to grow thanks to upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, with the latter being available for those with a Disney+ subscription. But some actors have been with the property since the very beginning, including C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels. And the 79 year-old actor revealed what it as like filming A New Hope in full droid regalia in the middle of a dessert.
Daniels is a Star Wars OG who remains active as his role in C-3PO, including a recent cameo in Ahsoka. While he's no doubt used to playing everyone's favorite protocol droid, it was a tough transition for his very first appearance in George Lucas' A New Hope. While speaking at the FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention (via ThePopVerse), he revealed what it was like a 3PO back in the day. As he put it:
That sounds pretty brutal. I can't imagine how hot and uncomfortable Daniels was while in C-3PO's costume. And even worse, he couldn't get take it off, and therefore also likely didn't eat or drink much at the same time. But fans are no doubt glad that the actor decided not to quit his role in the Star Wars franchise.
So exactly how did Daniels survive shooting all those Tatooine sequences in the dessert? It turns out that he had to advocate for himself, and get his C-3PO costume off for a while during each day. As he revealed:
Ouch. Obviously the suit looked amazing in film, and Peter Daniels has spent decades playing C-3PO on and off. I have to assume that it got a it more comfortable eventually, and no longer gave him scars and other wounds. Either way, it really sounds like he was a trooper for George Lucas' original film.
Fans are eager to see how the galaxy far, far way returns to theaters, with a new Star Wars trilogy slowly developing at Lucasfilm. But we've still got a ways to wait, as no titles are even on the 2025 movie release list or have a concrete release date.
