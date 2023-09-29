I Watched Ahsoka’s Excellent Cameo This Week, And I’m Touched SPOILER Thanked The Fans For Their ‘Kind’ Comments After Return

Warning: SPOILERS for the Ahsoka episode “Dreams and Madness” are ahead!

Ahsoka certainly isn’t lacking for familiar Star Wars faces aside from the title protagonist, whether we’re talking about Rebels mainstays like Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren or Ezra Bridger, or even older characters like Mon Mothma, who Genevieve O’Reilly had previously reprised in Andor. But this week’s episode, “Dreams and Madness,” looped in one of the Original Trilogy’s heaviest-hitters, with Anthony Daniels reprising C-3PO. Following his cameo in the latest Star Wars TV show, the actor has thanked fans for their “kind” comments, which left me touched.

Daniels has been part of the Star Wars franchise since the beginning, appearing as C-3PO in all nine of the Skywalker Saga movies, as well as Rogue One, and he also played a different character in Solo. Additionally, he’s reprised the golden protocol droid in various shows and TV movies, with Ahsoka certainly being one of his bigger small screen appearances of late. Here’s what Daniels said about his time on the Disney+ original, and the fan response to his cameo, on X (formerly known as Twitter):

I was so pleased to shine briefly in the iconic Ahsoka - had such a perfect time with the lovely cast and crew on set, in the amazing Volume - and now, so touched by the kind comments from viewers who appreciated 3PO being there for the beloved princess. Thank you. Everyone.

Anthony Daniels is deserving of all the love Star Wars fans can provide, so it’s great that he’s seen so many positive comments about his time on Ahsoka. For those who haven’t already watched this new episode with their Disney+ subscription, the frequent partner to R2-D2 appeared during Hera Syndulla’s disciplinary hearing, which was called after she followed Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren to Seatos despite being ordered by her New Republic superiors not to do so. C-3PO passed along a data transcript from Leia Organa, which revealed that the senator personally sanctioned Hera’s mission to Seatos, but was unaware a vote against the mission had been spearheaded by Senator Xiono, albeit without her present.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

As such, because Leia is serving as leader of the Defense Council at this point in the Star Wars timeline, she was willing to overlook the misstep provided that future concerns are addressed with her directly. So Hera was let off the hook, and she assured Chancellor Mon Mothma that Leia did indeed sanction the mission, albeit with the timing a bit fudged. In any case, since the Ahsoka team evidently weren’t willing to find a new actress to play the character whom the late Carrie Fisher once inhabited, C-3PO served as a nice stand-in, and this marked Daniels’ return to both voicing and physically playing the role since his brief appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first episode last year.

There’s just one episode left of Ahsoka, which drops next Tuesday at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET. After that, it’s looking like Skeleton Crew will be the next of the upcoming Star Wars TV shows to arrive, though that remains to be confirmed. Given the series’ premise, it’s doubtful C-3PO will appear there, but my fingers are crossed that one of the other New Republic-era shows, or perhaps Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie tying these shows together, will find a way to include Anthony Daniels as C-3PO again.