After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
By Dirk Libbey published
One Batgirl star is asking the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO to save the film.
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Yesterday it was reported that “funeral” screenings of Batgirl were being held on the WB lot, where a select few were being given a chance to see Batgirl, or at least what there is of it, since we know the film had not been completed. It was also stated that the movie might be destroyed in order to ensure the tax break that WB was looking for by shuttering production. Ivory Aquino, who co-starred with Leslie Grace in Batgirl, took to Twitter to publish an open letter asking for this to not happen…
By closing down the production of Batgirl Warner Bros. Discovery has the ability to take a tax write-off, essentially calling the film a bad investment. However, taking the tax break means the studio is not allowed to profit from the film in any way. As such, it’s been reported that the movie might actually be destroyed as a way to prove to the IRS that the studio does not plan to ever release the movie.
Ivory Aquino is making an 11th hour appeal to prevent such an execution. She feels that the Batgirl movie has some universal themes, that’s a story about a father-daughter relationship that viewers would be able to relate to and appreciate and she hoped the movie would resonate with fans, and is heartbroken it will not get that chance. She continues…
Since money is at the core of the decisions around Batgirl, Aquino even appeals to Zaslav from a financial perspective, she argues that completing and releasing the movie now will actually be cheaper, since all the news surrounding Batgirl’s demise will act as de facto marketing for the movie. And if WBD did reverse course, that would also be a big news story. She’s certainly not wrong as far as it goes, when she says…
Unfortunately, ever seeing Batgirl released appears to be an incredible long shot right now. According to the directors, the movie is far from complete, with reshoots and most digital effects yet to be completed. At the same time, this situation has revealed a lot of people who clearly want to see this movie and it has raised the film’s profile significantly. The decision to kill the movie reportedly even caused one WB executive to nearly quit. Perhaps the outcry is big enough to make that an investment worth making.
