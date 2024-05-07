Amazon's Blade Runner Series Just Made An A+ Casting Decision, And Now I'm Even More Hyped About This Project

If we were having a conversation, and you were to mention Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, you’d probably be treated to an impassioned case for why it’s an underrated gem. Scratch that, you’d definitely be getting that talk; which is part of why I’m so pumped about the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series over at Amazon.

While it’s been making slow but sure progress in development, an A+ casting choice that’s been revealed has me even more hyped for this sequel project. Continuing the legacy to one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, this Prime Video exclusive has just snagged a recent Academy Award winner who definitely knows the Sci-Fi space.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Michelle Yeoh Has Joined Blade Runner 2099’s Cast

As reported by Variety, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh has been cast as a lead in Blade Runner 2099. If you expected the usual caveat of plot details not being announced just yet, you’re absolutely correct in that assumption.

However, we do have more to go on when it comes to who Yeoh will be playing in the universe based on Phillip K. Dick’s “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” Blade Runner fans, you’re going to feel pretty nostalgic when you read the following:

…sources say Yeoh will play a character named Olwen, described as a replicant near the end of her life.

Now before we dive too deep into why that character description says so much with so few words, let’s talk about Ms. Yeoh. As if winning an Academy Award for her beautifully bonkers A24 movie wasn’t cool enough, Michelle also has the recently wrapped Star Trek: Section 31 movie in her future for Paramount+.

While it’s to be expected that an actor of her stature would be keeping busy, Michelle Yeoh’s love of the sci-fi genre has been pretty prevalent in recent years. In addition to the credentials previously mentioned, Ms. Yeoh’s presence in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have also bolstered her presence in this beloved niche. Which only heightens my excitement for her part in Blade Runner 2099, as it poses a lot of wonderful questions.

(Image credit: Paramount+ / Warner Bros)

Why Michelle Yeoh’s Blade Runner 2099 Character Has Me Even More Hyped

Even with the absence of story details, Blade Runner 2099’s character details for Michelle Yeoh’s lead already make this next chapter right at home with the legacy of Ridley Scott’s science fiction groundbreaker. The subject of replicants facing their own mortality is something that’s been firmly baked into the formula since 1982.

On that logline alone, I’m thinking back to Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) and his classic “Tears in the Rain” speech. Now this new Blade Runner series could pose Michelle Yeoh’s Olwen as an opposing figure to whatever new detective is sent to hunt her down.

I mean, this is another entry in the franchise that, so far, continually shows us humanity’s hired hands hunting down the “more human than human” creations of one of the most famous fake movie companies in existence, the Tyrell Corporation. Which leads to my first question about Blade Runner 2099: is there a new corporate big wheel in town?

The Blade Runner Timeline (Image credit: Warner Bros/Alcon Entertainment) Believe it or not, the world of Blade Runner extends well past its two cinematic incarnations. Here’s the full timeline, so far, including stories told through comics, short films, and an animated series: Blade Runner Origins (2009)



Blade Runner (2017)



Blade Runner 2019



Blade Runner: Blackout (2022)



Blade Runner 2029



Blade Runner: Black Lotus (2032)



Blade Runner 2036: Nexus Dawn



Blade Runner 2039



Blade Runner 2048: Nowhere To Run



Blade Runner 2049



Blade Runner 2099

Could we see Jared Leto's Niander Wallace make an appearance as an old man, still seeking the key to replicant reproduction at the Wallace Corporation? Expanding on that query, have humanity’s views on replicants evolved since the last time we stepped into this universe? I’m thinking Olwen might be the key to all of this, which puts Michelle Yeoh right in the center of this puzzle box that still has secrets to be revealed.

As you can see with the timeline of Blade Runner’s legacy, there’s an opportunity to set up the world that’s formed between the events of Blade Runner 2099 and its cinematic predecessor. Which means we might even get more background into Michelle Yeoh’s new piece on this long fought board of personal autonomy.