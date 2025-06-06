Star Wars: Starfighter Has Tapped A Popular Scream Queen To Join Ryan Gosling, And I'm Digging The Role She's Reportedly Playing

After The Mandarloian & Grogu opens in theaters next May and ends the Star Wars cinematic dry spell that’s been in effect since The Rise of Skywalker was released at the end of 2019, Star Wars: Starfighter will be the next of the upcoming Star Wars movies. It was confirmed a few months ago that Ryan Gosling is leading this adventure set in a galaxy far, far away, and now a popular scream queen has been tapped to join him. Even better, I’m liking the reported details about the role she’s playing.

According to Jeff Sneider, Mia Goth, the lead actress of Ti West’s X film series, is coming aboard Star Wars: Starfighter. She’ll be playing the role that Mikey Madison was originally approached for, but she turned it down. THR confirmed this casting news and added that Goth’s character is one of the “pursuers” who’s after the young nephew of Ryan Gosling’s character, and it’s up to him to protect the boy.

After gaining recognition for her roles in movies like A Cure for Wellness, Suspiria and Emma, Mia Goth scored her breakthrough from the aforementioned X movies, some of the better recent offerings from the horror genre. In 2022’s X, she played the dual role of Maxine Minx and Pearl Douglas, and she reprised Pearl the same-named prequel that same year, which she also co-wrote and executive produced. Then she reprised Maxine in 2024’s MaXXXine, as well as co-produced.

More to come...