Project Hail Mary Movie: What We Know About The Upcoming Andy Weir Book Adaptation

In 2015, Andy Weir became one of the most well-known authors of his time when Ridley Scott turned his beloved sci-fi novel, The Martian, into one of the best sci-fi movies of all time and a controversial Golden Globe winner . Nearly a decade later, Project Hail Mary, one of Weir’s other works, is getting the big-screen treatment with some major talent involved.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything we know about the long-in-the-works project about a lone astronaut played by Ryan Gosling who is tasked with saving humanity from extinction. Let’s learn more about Project Hail Mary…

We don’t yet know when Project Hail Mary will be released to the moviegoing population, as the film hasn’t even entered production yet (more on that later). Unless there’s some kind of miracle, we most likely won’t see it on the 2024 movie schedule , but there’s a good chance we’ll see the upcoming Ryan Gosling movie in 2025. But even then, it’s hard to say if MGM will release the sci-fi flick during the summer blockbuster season or hold off for a fall premiere ahead of awards season.

Expect to hear more about the release date in the coming weeks and months as Project Hail Mary enters production and more details are worked out.

Ryan Gosling Will Lead The Project Hail Mary Cast

When Project Hail Mary does eventually premiere at some point in the near future, it will feature a cast led by Ryan Gosling, who has been attached to star in the film as an actor as well as one of its producers since March 2020, according to Variety .

The news of Gosling’s casting came a year and change after he portrayed Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s 2018 biographical drama, First Man, which followed the iconic American astronaut as he overcame both personal and professional obstacles on his way to stepping foot on the Moon. Oddly enough, Gosling’s Academy Award-nominated performance as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie also briefly saw the actor dress up as an astronaut when he and Margot Robbie’s titular character were escaping Barbieland.

Project Hail Mary Will Follow An Astronaut As He Attempts To Save Earth

Similar to The Martian, which spent a great deal of its runtime showing Matt Damon’s Mark Watney spending time alone on Mars working on all types of experiments to stay alive long enough to be rescued, Project Hail Mary will see Ryan Gosling’s astronaut alone deep in outer space after being sent on a mission to another star in hopes of saving Earth, per The Hollywood Reporter .

In the book on which the movie is based, that astronaut, Ryland Grace, is the sole survivor of a last-ditch effort to save humanity and every other living creature on Earth. According to Penguin Random House , Andy Weir’s novel follows the astronaut as he wakes up alone and confused on a ship hurtling through space millions of miles from home as he tries to figure out how to save the day.

Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary Was Published In May 2021 And Later Became A New York Times Best Seller

Some books spend many years or even several decades before they are adapted for the screen, but that isn’t the case with Project Hail Mary, as Andy Weir’s fourth novel was released not even five years ago. The sci-fi novel about an astronaut hurdling through space with the weight of humanity on his shoulders and a difficult task ahead of him was first published back in May 2021 and became a massive hit shortly thereafter.

Following its release, Project Hail Mary spent a total of nine weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list, eventually coming off that August. It would later be named GoodReads Best Science Fiction novel of 2021 and also received a number of other accolades.

Phil Lord And Chris Miller Are Co-Directing

Project Hail Mary won’t just have big talent in front of the camera when Ryan Gosling appears in the upcoming movie, as one of the most successful filmmaking duos of the 21st century will be sitting behind the camera for this one. In May 2020, Variety revealed that Phil Lord and Chris Miller would be directing the adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel, which will be the duo’s first time helming a live-action movie since being fired from Solo: A Star Wars Story .

Over the years, Lord and Miller have directed movies ranging from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (another book adaptation) to 21 Jump Street (and its sequel, 22 Jump Street) to The Lego Movie. They’ve also had a hand in crafting some of the best Spider-Man movies , including 2023’s Across the Spider-Verse.

The Martian Scribe Drew Goddard Wrote The Project Hail Mary Script

Just like The Martin, which was adapted to the screen by Drew Goddard, the Project Hail Mary screenplay was penned by the prolific screenwriter and filmmaker. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Goddard, who received an Oscar nomination the last time he adapted one of Andy Weir’s novels, signed onto the project in June 2020, just a couple of months after MGM first purchased the rights to it.

Throughout his career, Goddard has written some of the best horror movies of the 21st century like Cloverfield and The Cabin in the Woods, the latter of which was his directorial debut. He’s also worked on a number of great TV shows, as well, including Lost, Daredevil, and The Good Place, to name a few.

The Project Hail Mary Adaptation Has Been In The Works Since Before The Book Was Published

Much like the film rights for Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park, which were acquired by Universal Studios before the book was even published, Project Hail Mary’s rights were purchased by MGM a little more than a year before the sci-fi novel hit bookshelves. In March 2020, Deadline reported that the studio, which was acquired by Amazon one year later, paid a seven-figure amount to turn the then-unpublished novel into a movie, which really shows how excited they were to make this thing a reality.

Production On Project Hail Mary Is Expected To Start In Early 2024

Though an exact start date has yet to be announced, production on Project Hail Mary is believed to begin at some point in 2024. In the middle of the lengthy profile on Phil Lord and Chris Miller published in May 2023, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the filmmaking duo would be heading to the United Kingdom to begin filming in early 2024, but didn’t provide any additional information about production. Expect that to change in the coming weeks…