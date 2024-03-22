Star Trek: Section 31 Has Finished Filming, And A Key Detail About The Michelle Yeoh Movie Has Finally Been Confirmed

There’s a decent amount we know about Star Trek: Section 31, the upcoming movie heading to Paramount+ subscribers. For one thing, the project, originally conceived as a TV spinoff to Star Trek: Discovery, will see Michelle Yeoh reprising the Mirror Universe incarnation of Philippa Georgiou, who hasn’t been seen since Discovery Season 3. Now, thanks to a cast member revealing that Section 31 has finished filming, another key detail about the movie has finally been confirmed that had been the subject of much fan speculation.

First off, Robert Kazinsky, who has been cast in an undisclosed role in Section 31, broke the news on his Instagram page that the movie had finished rolling cameras. Read what the EastEnders and True Blood actor had to say about his experience on the production, and then take a close look at what’s on the screen in the picture:

It’s good to hear that Kazinsky had such a great time on Star Trek: Section 31, particularly being directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, who’s also helmed multiple Discovery episodes and two episodes of Star Trek: Short Treks. However, what’s really intriguing is the Starfleet delta on that screen positioned next to the Section 31 logo. As pointed out by Trek Central, this is the same delta used by the secret division in the 23rd century, i.e. during the time period when Star Trek: Discovery’s first two seasons and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds take place. Or, to be even more specific, just a handful of years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series.

So now we know that the Section 31 movie will take place sometime post-Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, meaning in the 23rd century after the crew of the title ship traveled to the 32nd century. Discovery viewers will remember that although Philippa Georgiou traveled with them to the future, she began deteriorating because her body couldn’t handle being in another universe and centuries ahead of her original time period at the same time. As such, at the end of the two-parter “Terra Firma,” the Guardian of Forever opened a portal to a time where the Prime and Mirror Universes were more aligned so she could continue living.

While there was always the possibility that Georgiou could have been sent to a different time period when Section 31 was operating, like in the era of The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager, or perhaps even earlier in its existence around the time of Enterprise, the delta in Robert Kazinsky’s photo shows that won’t be the case. He and Yeoh are joined in Star Trek: Section 31’s cast by Omari Hardwick, Kacey Roll, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Humbly Gonzalez and James Hiroyuki Liao, but Shazad Latif will not reprise Ash Tyler. This will be the first Paramount+ exclusive Star Trek movie, and 14th in the overall film series.

So that’s one mystery that’s been solved about Star Trek: Section 31, but there are still plenty of questions left to be answered, including when it will be released. We’ll let you know about that and more once those details trickle in, and remember to also keep track of our coverage of the upcoming Star Trek TV shows.