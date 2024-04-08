Bluey Had A Cheeky Doctor Who Nod In Its Latest Episode, And The Sci-Fi Hit Responded

It's funny that I never recognized the similarities between Bluey and Doctor Who until now. Both are hit shows with a global audience that are distributed by BBC Studios, with U.S. streaming available with a Disney+ subscription. One might believe the similarities stop there, but the latest episode of the feel-good animated series featured a cheeky nod to the sci-fi hit that was good enough to earn a response from the timey-wimey series' social media account.

As audiences await the arrivals of both Bluey's super-sized episode and Doctor Who Season 14, anyone can enjoy this small crossover moment between the two fan-favorite series. Check out the following clip from "Ghostbasket," and the moment in which the patriarch pup Bandit channels The Doctor in explaining a house to Chilli:

"Bigger on the inside" you say? ... @bbcdoctorwho 🏠 👀 #Bluey #Ghostbasket pic.twitter.com/91KfUs1s1iApril 8, 2024 See more

For those unfamiliar with the sci-fi series, the conversation between Bandit and Chilli is the gist of explanations The Doctor often takes part in when companions and others see the TARDIS for the first time. On the outside, it looks like a retro Police Box, which is about the size of a telephone booth. Upon entering, however, it's revealed to be an impossibly large ship with different rooms and a giant entryway. Probably enough room to fit all of Bluey's familiar characters and then som.

Doctor Who is a big show, but not so big that it would rise its wet nose in the Australian toon's direction. (I can't say for sure that the Time Lord series ever convinced a hardware store to change its name for a time, but we know Bluey did.) The official Who account re-shared the post and the following comment:

Bigger on the inside AND bluey! 💙💙

Should we take this as evidence that Bluey, Bingo or any others will join the Season 14 cast of Doctor Who? Probably not, but given the acknowledgment by both social media accounts, I would love to see some easter eggs further connecting the two franchises. For example, I would love to see a kid watching Bluey in the background of a live-action episode, or maybe The Doctor reveals that he learned an important value by watching the kid's show. One can learn some big life lessons watching Bluey, so I wouldn't be surprised if it's revealed The Doctor watches.

Doctor Who connections aside, "Ghostbasket" was a game-changing episode of Bluey in another big way for the narrative itself. At the episode's end, we learn that the Heelers have a "For Sale" sign in front of their home, implying they will be moving at some point. This could mean that the super-sized episode, titled "The Sign," will be Bluey's realization they're moving, and will focus on the two sisters coping with that. We also saw in the trailer they seem to be at a celebration of some sort, possibly a wedding. Could Bluey bring the celebration to a halt once she realizes that the house-selling game they played was for a reason?

Readers will be able to find out when watching "The Sign," which premieres on Disney+ and Disney Junior on Sunday, April 14th. As for Doctor Who, Season 14 will premiere on May 11th, so be sure to hold onto that Disney+ subscription for an exciting adventure with the latest iteration of the character!