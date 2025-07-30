Fourth Wing Feels Like It's Been Taking Forever. Someone Finally Asked Amazon Video's Head Honcho About It, And His 'Promise' Makes Me Feel Better

Well, we’re still waiting. In the world of upcoming book-to-screen adaptations , we’re still waiting for some major movement on the Fourth Wing series . It’s been in development for a long time at Amazon now, and with three books released, many are wondering when we’ll see this world on screen. Now, someone finally asked Amazon’s head of TV about it, and he made a “promise” that makes me feel better about this whole situation.

At the moment, you can watch so many adaptations of popular books with an Amazon Prime subscription . From YA properties like The Summer I Turned Pretty and We We Liars to action adaptations like Reacher and The Terminal List, book-to-screen adaptations are plentiful on the platform and done very well. However, with Fourth Wing, it’s taking a long time. But, when asked about the future of Prime Video, the head of TV, Vernon Sanders, told Deadline that they’re working hard on it, explaining:

But for young women, I think it’s not only wanting to build a great library that if someone comes in for a show, they are sort of brought into a whole world of options and great stories that has all the elements. So, romance, horror, surprise. We’re excited about our adaptation of Fourth Wing, which we’re really working hard at. If you look at that, it has so many elements to it. It’s got a more smorgasbord of genres inside that.

It sounds like Fourth Wing has the potential to check a lot of different boxes for Prime Video. It’s romance, it’s fantasy, it’s action, and it’s so much more. So, it has the potential to interest a lot of new viewers. However, it also already has a seriously massive built-in audience. Therefore, I think it's safe to assume that, yeah, it’s a high priority for this streamer.

So, that begs the question: What’s taking Fourth Wing so long? Well, we don’t really know. However, Sanders promised that they’re not just working hard on it, they’re working to get it “right,” and that makes me feel a whole lot better:

We don’t have news to report yet, so I won’t be breaking anything here, but we’re hard at work. We love our relationship with Rebecca Yarros, who has been incredible, and we’re going to get this one right. So that would be my promise to the fans.

Considering the overwhelming popularity of Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing series, I don’t think it’s an understatement to say there’s a lot of pressure on this show. If it’s not good, they’ll hear about it, and a whole bunch of fans will be livid. So, the fact that they know that and are working really hard to make sure this story is told “right” makes me very happy.

And with that in mind, I’m willing to wait.

Yes, I want to know who has been cast and step away from fan-casting (though I am here for fans saying Josh Heuston should play Xaden or Bodhi). Yes, the showrunner switch scared me a little bit. And yes, any sliver of an update Yarros gives us feels like a big deal. So, yes, I want this show soon, and my patience is being tested.

However, the last thing I want, genuinely, is a rushed and bad series. So, Amazon can take as long as it pleases to make Fourth Wing if it means we get a great adaptation. It sounds like that’s exactly what they’re trying to do, too.

Therefore, I’m going to keep this “promise” in mind as I continue waiting for this series. It’s a good reminder that great work takes time, and it sincerely seems like this team is determined to make an epic television series out of these beloved books.