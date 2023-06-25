Doctor Who Season 14: An Updated Cast List, Including Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa will take over Doctor Who after the series celebrates its 60th anniversary, and the wait for his tenure won't be too long. With his inaugural episode set to air during the 2023 holiday season, we'll be getting Season 14 pretty quickly afterwards. We'll finally get to see the new Doctor in action, as well as the others that will make up his companions, villains and other supporting characters.

If you're here for David Tennant and the cast appearing in the 60th anniversary, we've already covered that. This list is for Season 14 and all of the people who will make Ncuti Gatwa's opening season in the Whoniverse extra special. Let's get into who is involved, starting with the star himself.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa is an actor whose stardom is on the rise, going from the cast of the Barbie movie to Doctor Who. We haven't seen extensive footage of Gatwa as The Doctor yet, but we have seen him in plenty of iconic outfits. I don't think I'm alone believing he'll be the best-dressed Doctor the franchise has ever seen. As for what else he'll be the best at, we'll just have to wait and see.

Millie Gibson

Millie Gibson joins Doctor Who as The Doctor's newest companion, Ruby Sunday. She's got a killer name, but we don't known anything else about the character. Gibson previously starred in the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street. Here's hoping she ranks among the top companions this series has seen, though the bar is pretty high considering who we've seen since the show's reboot.

Jemma Redgrave

There aren't a ton of familiar faces in Season 14 of Doctor Who, but this is one of them. Actress Jemma Redgrave will return to the series to reprise her role as Kate Stewart, the head of UNIT. The organization often works in tandem with The Doctor when it comes to alien threats that involve Earth, as we saw during Kate's return in Season 13.

Bonnie Langford

Actress Bonnie Langford is also returning to the Doctor Who franchise, and it's a big deal considering her character, Melanie Bush, was a former companion of The Doctor. Granted, her days as a companion were during the Sixth and Seventh Doctors eras, which were during the mid-'80s, though she did cameo in "The Power of The Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor. Regardless, we know her return will be more than a one-off thing, and Russell T. Davies stressed she'd be in the thick of the action to come in Season 14.

Jonathan Groff

In what might be the biggest celebrity get yet for Doctor Who, actor Jonathan Groff is confirmed for an episode of Season 14. Suffice to say, there are a ton of people wanting to see what the Mindhunter and Hamilton alum will be up to in his appearance. We did get a look at him alongside the Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in regal attire, which could be a clue this will be something tied to something to the Regency or Victorian era. We shall see.

Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon is making their debut on Doctor Who, and we have absolutely no idea what to expect from their character. We did, however, get a cool look at a piano outfit they'll wear in the episode, which could be a clue about the character. I'm excited for whatever is going to happen, especially if this is potentially a musical episode.

Aneurin Barnard

Actor Aneurin Barnard comes onto Doctor Who to play the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam. Really, that's all we know about the character right now, but with roles like 1899 under his belt, I'm excited to see what he'll bring to the table in Season 14.

Michelle Greenidge

Actress Michelle Greenidge, who some might know from her role in Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life, is coming to Doctor Who. Greenidge has no shortage of impressive accolades on her resume, so I'm sure whatever role she'll be given in Season 14 will be a notable one. With that said we know absolutely nothing about her character and will need to wait for more details.

Anita Dobson

Actress Anita Dobson's career is packed with stage and screen work, so it's fair to say she's more than prepared for whatever role Doctor Who has in store for her in Season 14. One other point of interest is that Dobson is married to Queen guitarist Brian May, which I wouldn't even bring up beyond the fact I'm hoping we get a nod to the band because of her presence in the season.

Jack Forsyth-Noble

Actor Jack Forsyth-Noble is coming to Doctor Who Season 14, but this isn't the first time he's been in the franchise. While this will be the actor's television debut, he's voiced various characters in audio dramas for Big Finish productions. I don't imagine he'll be reprising any of those roles for his upcoming stint in the series, but you never know!

Indira Varma

Indira Varma is an actress who needs no introduction. Even if you didn't know her from her various roles across Hollywood in shows like Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan Kenobi, she played Suzie Costello in the Doctor Who spinoff Torchwood. In her return this time, she'll be playing a character called the Duchess. We have no idea what to expect from this role, but given Varma's performances on other shows, I have high hopes for her character.

Lenny Rush

BAFTA-winning actor Lenny Rush has joined the cast of Doctor Who in the role of Morris. Much like most every other role in this cast list, we have absolutely no idea of what's to come with Rush's character, but they don't just hand out BAFTAs to child actors for no reason. I'm eager to see Morris cross paths with The Doctor, and what they'll be like working together.

Bhav Joshi

Actor Bhav Joshi will join the Doctor Who cast in an undisclosed role. The Scottish actor is known for his roles in the series Wedding Season as well as The Baby. Those with a Max subscription can check him out in the latter series right now and maybe get an idea of the type of character he'll play.

Eilidh Loan

Actress Elidh Loan is another actress signed on for Doctor Who Season 14, and is yet another actor joining the cast in an undisclosed role. Loan's notable credits include the TV shows Traces and Clique, so check her out there if you're looking to learn more!

Pete MacHale

Actor Pete MacHale is in Doctor Who Season 14, but that's about all we know in regard to his involvement in the series. MacHale was in the Netflix 2022 movie Choose Or Die, which is worth checking out for those with a Netflix subscription.

Miles Yekinni

There's no shortage of television credits to actor Miles Yekinni's name, and he can add Doctor Who to his list of roles thanks to Season 14. Once again, however, we have no idea what to expect of his role, and can only look to his performances in shows like Cursed and Krypton for potential clues on how he may play his role.

Hemi Yeroham

Actor Hemi Yeroham rounds out the list of Doctor Who Season 14 actors, but as we've said with many others, we don't know who he'll be playing. In either case, the actor has credits that include the beloved movie Mamma Mia!, so be excited for him and what he'll bring to the table when the season debuts.

Doctor Who Season 14 will kick off with a holiday special, which will air after we see the cast of the 60th anniversary in their specials in November. Those in the United States should be ready to stream the series at its new home on Disney+ and get ready for what looks to be a new era of the beloved franchise.