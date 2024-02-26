Bluey's Upcoming Episodes Are Game-Changers In A Couple Ways, And I'm So Excited

Bluey-mania is seemingly taking over the world, or at least the worlds of families that include young children. However, the franchise's cultural footprint is proving to be massive. Not long after a hardware store changed its name to honor the show and, ahead of the opening of the Bluey's World theme park, we're getting some new episodes. And not just any episodes, however, as there are some notable differences with these forthcoming adventures compared to past installments. With that, they'll be real game-changers for the franchise overall.

Those with a Disney Channel, Disney Junior, or a Disney+ subscription will be treated to new Bluey episodes beginning in April. With that said, you'll definitely want to make note of the changes that will set "Ghostbasket" and "The Sign" apart from other episodes. Let's talk this all out, shall we?

Bluey Is Debuting New Episodes Globally

Usually, there's a delay between Bluey episodes arriving in Australia and their availability to the rest of the world. That will change with these two upcoming episodes, as both will premiere on ABC Kids in Australia and then arrive globally on Disney, Disney Junior and Disney+ later in the day. Fans can expect to see "Ghostbasket" arrive on April 7th, while "The Sign" premieres on April 14th. That's still a ways away but, thankfully, there's no shortage of fun children's shows to stream while we wait.

Bluey Will Have A Super-Sized Episode

The standard episode of Bluey runs between 7-9 minutes in length. "The Sign" vastly exceeds that, as it will be a super-sized episode that boasts a 28-minute runtime. No story details have been released just yet, but the official channel did drop a brief trailer sharing the information:

I couldn't possibly imagine what could happen in a Bluey episode that long, but it looks like it's going to take place in the classroom. While I trust the creative team to deliver on an interesting premise in that setting, I am a bit bummed that we're not getting a super-sized episode of Bluey and Bingo acting like "The Grannies" as they are in the footage for "Ghostbasket." I'd even make some baked beans for the occasion!

You may not believe how I could be so excited about Bluey as an adult, but I'm not pulling your chain. Sure, I would much rather be watching some hit drama featured on the 2024 TV schedule or one of my favorite Saturday morning cartoons from the past, but this is all about keeping the kids happy.

Of all the programs my child could be watching on TV, Bluey is by far the most tolerable and genuinely entertaining. So, yes, the idea of being able to kick back and enjoy an extra-long episode has me psyched and happy that my kid can watch some quality content. Any parent who has had to suffer through watching a long reaction video on YouTube knows the value of having solid children's programming, which pulls them away from the dozens of content creators I'd sooner not hear in the early morning hours. Yet I digress, and simply look forward to what lies ahead with these upcoming installment.

Be sure you have the appropriate memberships or subscriptions when Bluey's new episodes head to all Disney platforms in the United States in April. Mark that calendar and hunker down for the extra-long episode, because I feel it might be one of the series' best yet.