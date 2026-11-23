I Knew Blade Runner 2099 Reviews Would Praise The Visuals, But I’m Surprised By Critics’ Big Critique
Well, I didn't see this coming.
Blade Runner 2099 has arguably been one of the most anticipated titles on the 2026 TV schedule, and there’s a good reason for that. Not only does it expand upon the classic science-fiction franchise, but it also has two capable leads in Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer (who do plenty of stunt work). The show debuts later this week, and reviews are finally starting to roll in. Having seen the show in its entirety for myself, I figured there would be high praise for the visuals, but I am surprised by one particular critique amongst critics.
If there’s anything to know about the Blade Runner universe, it’s that it has major dystopian vibes, and that particular aura is definitely present in 2099. The series continues to highlight a version of Los Angeles in the distant future that’s far from pristine. Surprisingly enough, though, it seems that the show is proving to be a little too dark for some pundits’ liking. Scott Collura of IGN praises the visual style of the series, though he takes issue with just how bleak the proceedings get:
2099 – which, of course, takes place 50 years after 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 – sees Replicants having become the ruling class, while humans are treated like vermin. At the center of the story is Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human trying to escape her circumstances by posing as a Replicant Blade Runner. In the process of doing that, she is partnered with Olwen (Yeoh), a dying Replicant Runner. The story does indeed get dark, but I didn’t have much of an issue with it. As for The Guardian’s Rhik Samadder, though, he says:
Samadder also notably calls the visuals both “impressive” and “oppressive” in a way. However, also mentioning that the series also “plunges us into a far darker world” than the Blade Runner movies (which don’t directly tie into 2099). Likewise, Aaron Pruner of CNET isn’t really a fan of the overly dark setting and aesthetic. In his somewhat mixed review, Pruner praises the show’s execution while also posing this question regarding the bleak vibe:
The darkness doesn’t seem to be deterring everyone, though, as Alison Herman of Variety has glowing thoughts on the show. Aside from praising Hunter Schafer, Herman also admires series creator Silka Luisa’s adherence to this storied continuity birthed by Philip K. Dick:
That’s definitely a big compliment, considering how beloved Ridley Scott’s original 1982 film is and how much critical praise Denis Villeneuve’s 2049 received. Still, not everyone is impressed. TVLine’s Dave Nemetz finds the sci-fi show to be overly bleak as well. Not only that, but he also isn’t too taken with the visuals like a number of others are:
Although I can’t say I saw these critiques about the show’s vibe coming, I can’t blame others for not caring for its dark nature. To me, this kind of style is just baked into the DNA of the franchise, though I can admit that Blade Runner 2099 does delve into murkier territory at times. I’m curious as to how fans will feel when all eight episodes of the show become available for Prime Video subscription holders on November 25.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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