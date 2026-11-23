Blade Runner 2099 has arguably been one of the most anticipated titles on the 2026 TV schedule, and there’s a good reason for that. Not only does it expand upon the classic science-fiction franchise, but it also has two capable leads in Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer (who do plenty of stunt work). The show debuts later this week, and reviews are finally starting to roll in. Having seen the show in its entirety for myself, I figured there would be high praise for the visuals, but I am surprised by one particular critique amongst critics.

If there’s anything to know about the Blade Runner universe, it’s that it has major dystopian vibes, and that particular aura is definitely present in 2099. The series continues to highlight a version of Los Angeles in the distant future that’s far from pristine. Surprisingly enough, though, it seems that the show is proving to be a little too dark for some pundits’ liking. Scott Collura of IGN praises the visual style of the series, though he takes issue with just how bleak the proceedings get:

Blade Runner 2099 is a disappointing continuation of the iconic series which leans too heavily into the dark and downbeat side of its future dystopia rather than finding ways to elevate its lead characters in that world. Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer are both miscast as a buddy-cop team that subsist on fear and mistrust and angst, while the more interesting characters don’t get nearly enough to do. While the production design, visual effects and overall look of the show are a wonder to behold, 2099 also leans so heavily into its creators’ own fandom at times that it can be distracting.

2099 – which, of course, takes place 50 years after 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 – sees Replicants having become the ruling class, while humans are treated like vermin. At the center of the story is Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human trying to escape her circumstances by posing as a Replicant Blade Runner. In the process of doing that, she is partnered with Olwen (Yeoh), a dying Replicant Runner. The story does indeed get dark, but I didn’t have much of an issue with it. As for The Guardian’s Rhik Samadder, though, he says:

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If you’re a cyberpunk who mainlines ennui and likes watching actors you can’t see, speaking words you can’t hear, this show may well knock your fishnet socks off. But why spend this much time immersed in a doomed world, when you could open up a window and watch the real one? It’s live!

Samadder also notably calls the visuals both “impressive” and “oppressive” in a way. However, also mentioning that the series also “plunges us into a far darker world” than the Blade Runner movies (which don’t directly tie into 2099). Likewise, Aaron Pruner of CNET isn’t really a fan of the overly dark setting and aesthetic. In his somewhat mixed review, Pruner praises the show’s execution while also posing this question regarding the bleak vibe:

Could a little bit of levity help break up the monotony? Possibly. But, again, that would go against the grain of the Blade Runner franchise. And not for nothing, the original wasn’t at all funny, yet nuanced characters like Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) and Pris (Daryl Hannah) brought life and color to the dreary, rain-slick streets of Ridley Scott’s original.

The darkness doesn’t seem to be deterring everyone, though, as Alison Herman of Variety has glowing thoughts on the show. Aside from praising Hunter Schafer, Herman also admires series creator Silka Luisa’s adherence to this storied continuity birthed by Philip K. Dick:

‘Blade Runner 2099’ dutifully incorporates the franchise’s visual and thematic touchstones. Despite the passage of time, computer screens still have the blocky, vintage look of early PCs; a psychotically violent replicant named Clotilde (Amy Lennox), an early convert to a cult of personality that promises her and Olwen’s kind eternal life, is a clear echo of Daryl Hannah’s cartwheeling Pris from the original film. ‘Blade Runner’ has always hewn to the beats of a detective noir, and over time, has acquired mainstays of its own that ‘2099’ dutifully nods to.

That’s definitely a big compliment, considering how beloved Ridley Scott’s original 1982 film is and how much critical praise Denis Villeneuve’s 2049 received. Still, not everyone is impressed. TVLine’s Dave Nemetz finds the sci-fi show to be overly bleak as well. Not only that, but he also isn’t too taken with the visuals like a number of others are:

We get it: The L.A. of the future is a rough scene. But there's no spark of joy or hope here to offset the bleakness... just more bleakness. ‘2099’ should at least provide some sci-fi eye candy, but the visuals are a disappointing rehash of the sleek, neon-soaked aesthetic of the original ‘Blade Runner.’

Although I can’t say I saw these critiques about the show’s vibe coming, I can’t blame others for not caring for its dark nature. To me, this kind of style is just baked into the DNA of the franchise, though I can admit that Blade Runner 2099 does delve into murkier territory at times. I’m curious as to how fans will feel when all eight episodes of the show become available for Prime Video subscription holders on November 25.