Netflix's The Body was one of the unexpected hits of the 2026 TV schedule. While it's still yet to be confirmed whether we'll get to stream a second season with a Netflix subscription, it feels like the odds are looking good. So I'm glad the executive producers/showrunners are already shooting down some fan theories before any new episodes come out.

Unfortunately, creator Quinn Shephard and co-showrunner Gina Gammell didn't tell Glamour all the biggest secrets surrounding Grace and whether this is truly spiritual or classic Catholic School drama, Luckily, though, fans did learn a couple of key details. I'm happy about both of these theories being addressed, especially the one that sounds like good news for Leo.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Leo Did Not Bring A Snake To The Party

If you're a fan of Leo and think he's too pure for this world, Quinn Shepard confirming he did not bring a snake to the Halloween party should bring you some comfort. It's been theorized that Leo brought his pet snake to the party, perhaps in an attempt to heal Grace. This was supported by the fact that Leo and Grace came from a cult called Signs Following, which used snake handling as a means of showing the faith of its followers.

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Additionally, Leo seemed concerned about other characters outside of his family seeing the snake during the investigation into Grace's coma. With this context, it's possible that Leo was just concerned about hiding their true religious beliefs, as they lied about being Catholics to get rehomed after leaving West Virginia.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Lions Aren't Going To Jail

I'm so glad the EPs have also confirmed the Lions won't be going to jail after what happened to Grace. I thought that was a possibility, given Anya's confession and the various details about the party that came out toward the end of Season 1.

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While I'm all for accountability in teen dramas, especially when it comes to Riverdale's Archie Andrews, I'll let it slide for The Body. Sending Anya or any of the Lions to jail or prison for their actions at the party would've created a major genre shift in the story, and I'm far more interested in the story remaining around the school after Season 1's ending.

Of course, we still have to wait for official word on Season 2 of The Body. While I think Netflix should be bullish on a renewal given the talented young cast and the fact it's been on Netflix's Top 10 charts in recent weeks, there's really no telling what the streamer will decide to do with the series. It's a well known fact that the company has canceled plenty of shows way too soon, so we best just cross our fingers and hope a Grace-sized miracle grants the series a renewal soon.

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As mentioned, The Body is available to stream, and there are other upcoming Netflix shows that will be worth checking out as well. With the holidays approaching, now is the time to catch up on everything you missed this year, and there's so much to enjoy!