Dax Shepard Sneaks Around When Wife Kristen Bell Is Away. The Results Are Hilarious

In my opinion, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are the epitome of “couple goals.” Obviously, I don’t see everything that goes on in their marriage, but publicly at least, they seem like one of the most solid couples in Hollywood. That doesn’t mean Shepard doesn’t get up to some sneaky shenanigans when Bell is out of town filming, as she was for some time this year for Nobody Wants This Season 3, which is available right now with a Netflix subscription. Bell, to her credit, always knows what’s going on, and she even has a spy in the house, as she explained on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Moms Don’t Like Sugar Cereals, Right?

Please excuse the broad generalization, but I think it’s safe to say that in families across the country, it's usually mom who does her darndest to make sure everyone is eating (and drinking) healthy, and dad is the one sneaking trips to fast food joints and giving the kids an extra scoop of ice cream. That certainty seems to be the case in the Shepard/Bell household, as Bell explains in her interview with Fallon:

Whenever I leave town, I usually receive–almost immediately–notifications on my phone: ‘Your McDonald's has been delivered.’ ‘Your Taco Bell has been delivered.’ It's usually of the dietary variety.

This year, though, it wasn’t food delivery notifications that revealed Shepard’s sneakiness, it was the Idiocracy star himself who gave up the ghost. After loading up the cabinet with a ton of sugary cereals (the kind dads and kids love and drive moms mad), he posted a video on social media, seemingly taunting Bell. Of the video, Bell says:

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This year, they were bold, and he posted, like, the day I left, this video that he had bought, like, half a dozen apex sugar cereals, and that those were the groceries for the week, with a homemade song about how, when the cat's away, the mice will play.

What Shepard didn’t realize, but Bell reveals to Fallon, is that even if he didn’t post the video showing the world (and Bell herself) what he was up to, she would’ve found out anyway. As Fallon holds up photos of Shepard with his arm elbow-deep in a box of Cocoa Puffs, Bell explains that she has a spy in the house:

Here's what he didn't consider: I have a mole on the ground, obviously. So I was getting, like, in-house paparazzi photos from my oldest daughter, going, like, ‘Dad is… it is 10:00 p.m. We are supposed to be in bed, but Dad is in the cereal cupboard, and he's just, like, going hog wild.'

So, all has been revealed, as is so often the case with things in the couple's marriage. Shepard’s sneaking around, even if he had been less, you know, obvious about it, is going to be tough to pull off in the future with his own kids snitching. Bell, as usual, has the upper hand here, but something tells me this won’t be the last time Shepard tries to get away with dietary mischief when she’s out of town again.