Dax Shepard Sneaks Around When Wife Kristen Bell Is Away. The Results Are Hilarious
When the cat’s away…
In my opinion, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are the epitome of “couple goals.” Obviously, I don’t see everything that goes on in their marriage, but publicly at least, they seem like one of the most solid couples in Hollywood. That doesn’t mean Shepard doesn’t get up to some sneaky shenanigans when Bell is out of town filming, as she was for some time this year for Nobody Wants This Season 3, which is available right now with a Netflix subscription. Bell, to her credit, always knows what’s going on, and she even has a spy in the house, as she explained on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Moms Don’t Like Sugar Cereals, Right?
Please excuse the broad generalization, but I think it’s safe to say that in families across the country, it's usually mom who does her darndest to make sure everyone is eating (and drinking) healthy, and dad is the one sneaking trips to fast food joints and giving the kids an extra scoop of ice cream. That certainty seems to be the case in the Shepard/Bell household, as Bell explains in her interview with Fallon:
This year, though, it wasn’t food delivery notifications that revealed Shepard’s sneakiness, it was the Idiocracy star himself who gave up the ghost. After loading up the cabinet with a ton of sugary cereals (the kind dads and kids love and drive moms mad), he posted a video on social media, seemingly taunting Bell. Of the video, Bell says:
What Shepard didn’t realize, but Bell reveals to Fallon, is that even if he didn’t post the video showing the world (and Bell herself) what he was up to, she would’ve found out anyway. As Fallon holds up photos of Shepard with his arm elbow-deep in a box of Cocoa Puffs, Bell explains that she has a spy in the house:
So, all has been revealed, as is so often the case with things in the couple's marriage. Shepard’s sneaking around, even if he had been less, you know, obvious about it, is going to be tough to pull off in the future with his own kids snitching. Bell, as usual, has the upper hand here, but something tells me this won’t be the last time Shepard tries to get away with dietary mischief when she’s out of town again.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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