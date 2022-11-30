Kristen Bell Reveals The Secret To Her Marriage As She And Dax Shepard Approach Their 10th Anniversary

Marriage is certainly an act of romance and commitment, one that's often filled with joys and tribulations, as a couple tries to maintain a healthy relationship. That's been the case for A-list couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. On paper, Bell and Shepard seem like total opposites who you wouldn't think would be together, but they make it work. Now, as the two prepare to enter their tenth year of marriage, the Frozen star revealed the secret to their rock-solid union.

The subject came up while Kristen Bell was promoting her recently released comedy, The People We Hate at the Wedding. The Bad Moms star offered ET a few words on the matter, but what she shared will likely resonate with those who are currently married or even looking to get hitched:

Stay vulnerable. At least my secret. You've gotta be vulnerable -- we have to be vulnerable when we don't want to be. That's what works for us.

Apparently, vulnerability has been a major component of the Bell-Shepard union. The Hollywood couple has been open about what they’ve gone through since meeting in 2007. For instance, Shepard admitted he thought Bell’s positive demeanor was fake before realizing that she was just being herself. The stars also faced a huge hurdle in their marriage when the Zathura alum relapsed in 2020 after 16 years of sobriety. Both were honest about the relapse news being hard to share and the conversations they had following the downturn. They even spoke about not getting along in isolation during the pandemic before seeking couples therapy to work out their issues.

Dax Shepard has been open about the insults launched at him regarding his actress wife paying for everything. Of course, that’s far from true, as he revealed on his Armchair Expert podcast that he had more money than her when they first got married. Between his successful podcast and film and TV work, the actor is a slouch by no means. But there’s no competitiveness between the couple, as they are never afraid to shout each other out online. In one instance, the Punk’d alum posted a photo of his movie star wife doing naked yoga while she shared a funny video in which she swooned over her husband doing yard work.

When it comes to the big anniversary, Kristen Bell stated that she and her hubby don't have any plans for the milestone, which is less than a year away. That doesn’t mean she’s against doing something special, though. The TV and film actress revealed that's she's down for a private vow renewal with just their two young daughters in attendance. That would certainly be a nice way to mark commemorate the marriage of one of Hollywood's most enduring couples.

