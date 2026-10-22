My Biggest Nobody Wants This Fear Came True In Season 3...And I Loved It

MAJOR spoilers for Season 3 of Nobody Wants This are ahead! You can stream the series with a Netflix subscription.

Despite its title, I always want more Nobody Wants This. However, since Season 1, there’s been one storyline bubbling up that I didn’t want at all because it made me nervous… fearful, in fact. I’m (probably obviously) referring to the arc involving Morgan and Sasha and their seemingly romantic feelings for each other. I’ve always been against them because their siblings are dating. So, I was aghast when they hooked up in Season 3. However, after some serious reflection, I actually loved that this happened.

I Never Ever, Ever Wanted Morgan And Sasha To Act On Their Feelings

While there was debate about whether Sasha and Morgan should be together , with some being very for and others being vehemently against their potential romance, nothing really happened in Seasons 1 and 2. However, I always was anxious that something would.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

That fear came from the notion that if Sasha and Morgan got together, it would ruin Sasha’s marriage and it would royally mess with Noah and Joanne’s relationship. Plus, as Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan, once put it, I always thought it’d be more fun to see Morgan and Sasha as “weird friends” rather than “destroying a family.”

No matter what way you shook it, it was not good if they got together. If they failed as a couple, it would break apart Noah and Joanne’s family. If they stayed together, and Noah and Joanne – who were together first and seem to be endgame – stay together, it’d be very odd that the siblings are dating each other when they could also easily be in-laws.

So, in no way did I think this could work. And frankly, I still don't. However, my opinion on their romantic feelings for each other and the impact they had on the show changed when Season 3 premiered on the 2026 TV schedule.

I Loved How It Felt Like A Necessary Breaking Point In Nobody Wants This Season 3

When Sasha and Morgan admitted their feelings for each other, I verbally yelled “No!” at my TV screen…and I was watching the show alone. Even though Sasha is single now, I’m not for them messing with the family dynamic, especially since Joanne was in the process of converting to Judaism.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Episode 7, “Watch What Happens,” changed my perspective on this. While I’ve always found Morgan and Sasha’s chemistry to be undeniable, this episode proved it was deeper than I thought. It also proved they knew exactly what the problems would be if they slept together. That created a stunning episode of television where these two grappled with their feelings, accepted their reality, and eventually ignored it and acted on the desires they’d each had for a long time.

It was achingly romantic, and it added some mess into the season, which I loved. Then, as Season 3 continued, and the fallout of this trip and their hookup happened, I loved it even more. I appreciated how Joanne wouldn’t let Mogan totally avoid Sasha by skipping family events, and it was refreshing to see both her and Sasha really, really simultaneously yearn for and mourn their relationship.

Plus, this whole situation left us with a juicy cliffhanger as Esther found out about what happened…

Overall, I realized this was a crash that needed to happen on Nobody Wants This, whether we wanted it or not. Tension had been building for two and a half seasons between Sasha and Morgan, and we were on a collision course that was inevitable. So, I'm glad we finally faced the reality of the situation. Honestly, I can't believe how much I loved how this explosion went down, either, and I can't help but give Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons their flowers for playing out this odd romance so well.

Now, I can’t wait to see how they begin to heal after all this if the show gets picked up for a fourth season.