Matt Damon's Daughter Totally Roasted Her Dad's Style (And I Can’t Get Over His Reaction)

Whenever I see one of Matt Damon’s daughters in an interview with him, I just wait for them to roast him about something. He shares four daughters (Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella) with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and they never fail to tell their dad EXACTLY what they think about his work, his clothes, and even the way he stands. So naturally, when he took his daughter, Isabella, to the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, she wouldn’t be able to resist roasting her dad’s style (and I can’t get over his reaction).

The actor has often shared stories about his daughters’ opinions, so he should know what to expect by now. We already know they have no problem telling their dad the honest truth, even calling out his ‘bad’ movies . So, I knew what Isabella was going to say when an Elle reporter asked for her opinion on her dad’s style. Sure enough, she was quick to throw her dad to the fashion police by assuring she has to veto his outfit choices “every day” and credits a house full of women for giving him a helping hand. Check out the funny moment:

Now, we can’t discount her sisters when it comes to keeping Damon on his toes. Her sister, Gia, has critiqued not just Damon but his BFF Ben Affleck for their red carpet poses when the duo was promoting their movie The Rip. In this case, given the way he laughs (and instantly agrees), he knew what was coming when a reporter asked his daughter if she has vetoed any of his looks. It’s sweet to see how quickly Damon agrees with her, claiming that without her (plus, her mom and sisters) he’s “pretty hopeless.” (Though I wonder if his fashion sense is something that annoys Affleck, since we already know what annoys Damon .)

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However, the most surprising part of the interview was that Odysseus received the best dressed award out of Damon’s characters. (Perhaps because it’s the most recent movie Damon has done, having hit the 2026 movie schedule over the summer?) The shout-out is ironic given the cold and wet conditions the actor often found himself in during his ‘odyssey.’ While he doesn’t disagree that his epic hero looks his best (and the costuming is fantastic), he does have a different opinion on which of his characters has the best style:

Though Tom Ripley has pretty great style. After -- once he met Dickie Greenleaf. Once Dickie came into his life, he had good style.

Tom Ripley is the titular con artist from The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), and it is set in the 1950s. Now, I don’t knock the fun costuming in the movie, but it wasn’t the character I expected. I would have thought Jason Bourne would at least get a shout-out for his attire. After all, it is one of the few roles Damon has done multiple times. Maybe it’s the ‘50s aesthetic that won Damon’s favor.

Anyway, getting back to the actor's personal style, he did look very nice at this event...and I bet his daughters and wife had something to do with that. Now, as award season kicks into high gear, I'll be curious to hear about any fashion vetoes they throw their dad's way.