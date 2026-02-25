The Internet’s Been Taking Shots At Kristin Bell And Dax Shepard’s Marriage, But She Got Real About One Thing She ‘Really’ Loves About Him

For a little while now, social media users have expressed interest in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s marriage, and that’s certainly been the case in recent days. The couple’s dynamic was highlighted in a viral article published by The Cut, which detailed relationships in which women attempt to soften their male partner’s inappropriate behavior. While some users agreed with the sentiment and took shots at Shepard and Bell’s marriage, others defended them. Amid all of that Bell is opening up about her favorite aspect of her marriage.

Bell – who tied the knot with Shepard in 2013 – shared some very positive thoughts when discussing their relationship with People. The actress told the news outlet that she and her hubby support each other “every which way.” Bell also noted that “there's nothing that he won't do to take care of me.” Of all the aspects of her marriage that she seems to appreciate, though, there’s one particular element that the Veronica Mars alum really treasures when it comes to her partner:

One thing that I love so much about being married to him is that he is never allergic to me shining more and more. He never gets insecure about it.

Throughout the course of her marriage to Shepard, with whom she shares two daughters, Bell has indeed seen continued success within Hollywood. A portion of Netflix subscription holders surely know that Bell currently co-leads the romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This, which has been renewed for a third season. Several years ago, Shepard did admit to finding it insulting when someone claims his wife pays for everything. However, by all accounts, he takes no issue with the level of success she’s managed to achieve.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been candid about aspects of their relationship, which began in earnest back in 2007. Shepard admitted he was initially reticent about being with Bell due to the differences in their upbringings and lifestyles. The pair have also discussed their approaches to parenting and the occasional instances in which they find themselves getting into fights. While marking their 10th wedding anniversary in 2022, Bell named vulnerability as the secret to their marriage. In her recent interview, Bell also said this:

We put a lot of work into it and I'm very happy. We're very supportive of each other and our marriage and our family.

As of this writing neither Shepard nor Bell have directly responded to the recent wave of backlash aimed at their relationship. Two people who know them personally did, however, speak out. After becoming aware of The Cut’s article, Monica Padman, who co-hosts the Armchair Expert podcast with Shepard said it was “extremely anti-feminist to say Kristen, an uber successful woman, is stuck in a relationship where she is forced to defend her husband.” Nobody Wants This’ Justine Lupe also expressed sadness over seeing “a publication I generally admire, indulging in such tabloid-esque clickbait.”

Regardless of what others say about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, comments that the pair have made suggest that they’re truly happy. Bell also said that her husband “applies himself” and, for that, she’s “grateful.”