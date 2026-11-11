Unlike Their Characters In Paper Tiger, Miles Teller And Adam Driver Explain Why They Can’t Keep A Secret From Their Wives

Adam Driver and Miles Teller are the co-leads of a particularly thrilling entry on the 2026 movie schedule. The two actors – alongside the show-stopping Scarlett Johansson – headline Paper Tiger, the latest film from director James Gray. It tells the story of a family that gets wrapped up in shaky business dealings and, as a result, some characters keep secrets. CinemaBlend caught up with Teller and Driver and asked about their secret-keeping abilities, and it seems as far as their wives are concerned, they just can’t do it.

In the film, Teller and Driver play Irwin and Gary Pearl, respectively, who embark on a business venture (at Gary’s suggestion) involving the Gowanus Canal in 1980s New York. The two ultimately find themselves contending with the forces of the Russian mafia and, amid a portion of the conflict, Irwin’s wife, Hester (Johansson) is left in the dark. When CB caught up with the two leading men and asked if they would be able to keep big secrets from their significant other, and Driver dropped a funny take:

Would I have told her right away? Oh, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah…. My wife is kind of a [clairvoyant]. She can see into the future a little bit. No literally, but she can just tell….

Since 2013, Driver has been married to Joanne Tucker, with whom he shares two children. Based on his comments, it sounds like the Ferrari star knows better than to try to keep something from his wife. The sentiments drew laughs from Teller, but he also seemed to be able to empathize with the thoughts. Teller is married to Keleigh Sperry (who’s known for sharing fun videos online), and they’ve been married for over seven years. While discussing whether he’d keep a big secret from Sperry, Teller had this to say about his wife:

Yeah, Keleigh, can always sense when something’s… Even if I just eat something wrong, she's like, ‘Everything OK?’ I’m like, how did you…

It’s great to hear that the two stars strive to maintain transparency with their wives, though that also begs another question. Our Jeff McCobb went on to ask if the two would tell the truth only because they knew they couldn’t get away with a lie. However, they both clarified their thoughts on that front:

Teller : I've just always been somebody that it's like I don't… I'm not that — not that I even find it confrontational. But it's like I need, I can't have people just… let's just bring it to the surface, and let's talk about this thing.

: I've just always been somebody that it's like I don't… I'm not that — not that I even find it confrontational. But it's like I need, I can't have people just… let's just bring it to the surface, and let's talk about this thing. Driver: Boy, you know, I'm exactly the same way. Actually, I think maybe that's what we relate to. I can't have things fester now. I think that's maybe because of the way I was raised. The knives are out.

Considering their attitudes, I wonder if that tendency not to keep secrets also extends to the actors’ work. I mean, was Tucker aware that Driver was developing a Kylo Ren movie with Steven Soderbergh for a time, or is Sperry privy to any details regarding Teller’s involvement in Top Gun 3? I’d also like to know if the pair’s co-star, Johansson, also kept secrets from hubby Colin Jost while she was “wrapped up” in Marvel movies. I could just be overthinking this, and maybe the stars’ spouses don’t even care to know such information. Regardless, it’s still interesting to consider.

What isn’t a secret, though, is that Paper Tiger is proving to be an extremely buzzy title, and James Gray and co. are receiving considerable praise from critics. The Armageddon Time director seems to have delivered yet another classic, and it may even yield some recognition this awards season. For now, though, anyone who wants to see Adam Driver and Miles Teller keep secrets (on screen and not in real life) can check out their new movie, which opens in limited release on November 13 and opens nationwide on November 20.