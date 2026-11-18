One of the most uncomfortable scenes in You Can See Everything is when co-director Nathan Fielder and surprise star Amanda Seyfried pay a visit to Elizabeth Holmes’ family’s house in Texas after she has been incarcerated on fraud convictions. Billy Evans, Holmes’ partner, and Seyfried get into a contentious discussion over dinner about Evans’ attitude toward Holmes. Evans, who has started talking about the box office hit more and more both in interviews and in a Reddit AMA, recently spoke about the visit, and it turns out he didn’t see what was coming at all. In fact, he thought he was extending a peace offering to Seyfried after her portrayal of Holmes in The Dropout.

Seyfried had already been working with Fielder for some time, and over the course of the second half of the movie, it’s clear she was getting more and more frustrated with Evans as she learned more about him. In fact, she was so upset by Evans’ behavior in the footage she had watched with Fielder that was filmed before Holmes reported to prison in 2023, that she expressed a desire to break the couple up. Evans recently told his side of the story to The Hollywood Reporter, saying of the dinner:

It made more sense to me after seeing the film, and hearing her say, ‘I want to break them up.’ I didn’t understand her intentions [when she came over]. I thought we were extending an olive branch and saying, ‘Look, we’re not angry with you. We’re happy to engage. We don’t blame you for your portrayal of Liz [in The Dropout]. You’re an actress, you didn’t write the script, you didn’t develop the story, you didn’t do the research or lack thereof.’

Seyfried’s intentions were never to ask for forgiveness for playing Holmes at this point. At this point, Amanda Seyfried isn't just the actress who portrayed Holmes. She is also an advocate for her. That’s even more apparent when she plays her again later in the documentary, in the recreations of Fielder’s meetings with the former CEO in the Texas prison. Seyfried had, at that point, developed sympathy for Holmes, which is weirdly exactly what Evans was hoping the film would do, though probably not at his expense. Not like this.

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It’s impossible to rank all the wildest moments in You Can See Everything. The more I’ve thought about it over the weeks since I saw it, the more each scene stands out from the others. One day I think Evans taking the bowl of eggs out of Holmes' hand is the craziest; other times it's when Holmes seemingly doesn’t understand “Who’s on First?” That’s not even getting into the disputed scene that features Evans in the shower. However, the dinner confrontation is when I was squirming the most in my seat.

Seyfried pulls no punches in telling Evans what she thinks, and in turn, Evans doesn’t hold back his contempt, either. It’s a scene I can’t wait to watch again when I’m finally able to see the movie on streaming, presumably with my HBO Max subscription, soon.