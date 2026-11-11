Adam Sandler And Conan O’Brien Are Neighbors, But Admit It Gets Weird Living Behind Hollywood Hedges

Sometimes not even a hedge can keep a good friend out…especially when that friend is Adam Sandler. I don’t think anyone has more fun than him when it comes to having his closest pals live nearby. So, naturally, while he’s out walking with the family, he makes time to ensure neighbor Conan O’Brien knows he’s there. However, while the good friends may be tight, they can admit that it gets weird living behind Hollywood hedges.

Part of this has to do with the fun gesture Sandler makes to ensure his friend knows he’s over the hedge. While it isn’t as sweet as his Mother’s Day gesture to long-time ‘friend’ Jennifer Aniston , it’s definitely one of his funniest ones. Sandler and O'Brien dished about the weird perk of being neighbors when the Happy Gilmore actor stopped by his friend’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend . That’s when O’Brien shared the Sandman's ritual for every single time he walks by his pal’s house:

Everyone lives near each other, but everyone lives behind a hedge. Everyone's real cool about where everyone else lives, and one of my favorite things is this man, when he's outside your house, he'll go, 'Conie!'

While hedges may permit celebrities personal space, this doesn’t stop Sandler from making sure his friend hears him going by. Though it’s clearly in good fun, as the actor is often a guest at O’Brien’s house, even for his Christmas bash. The host reassures him that he’s always wants him at the party. So it doesn't shock me that he gives his pal, "Conan!" a shout out whenever he’s walking by. Also, this is so on brand, given Sandler is known for his quirky hijinks, such as wearing socks while swimming in the pool .

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Sandler's eccentric gestures are certainly one of the reasons his friend circle hasn’t changed much over the years, and his jokey tendencies often seem to get zanier when he’s around old celebrity pals. For instance, I can imagine there are lot of zingers, shouts, and one-liners while he’s palling around with his celebrity friends in New Jersey filming Grown Ups 3. Such funny traits are also so common that Sandler's daughters come to expect them:

My kids wait for me to say it now. They just go, ‘alright he’s going to do his thing.’ Conan! Conan! And then they go back to tell me something in their life.

By now, Sadie and Sunny know how their dad, right down to his classic laidback red carpet style while they’re dressed to impress. However, while Sandler is most known for his comedic and outlandish antics, I can also say the man contains multitudes. While he may make funny gestures in public and participate in wild antics on screen, he also has depth and can play the heck out of a dramatic role The actor’s performances in Scott Cooper’s psychological drama Time Out , Punch Drunk Love and Uncut Gems could've won him Oscars.

In the same way, O'Brien is also quite complex. While he's a the definition of a funnyman and can deliver a funny performance in Toy Story 5 , he can also surprise us with a dramatic film like If I Had Legs I'd Kick You . Maybe it's the complexity that helps bond O'Brien and Sandler? Regardless, it’s sweet to think that while the two remain busy, a simple shout over the hedge (whether it be weird or not) helps to serve as a sweet reminder of their friendship.

Of course, given the holiday season is upon us, it’s safe to say that Sandler will once again be on the guest list for the party. However, the real question is: Will he be shouting "Conan" instead of singing Christmas carols?