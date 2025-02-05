Disney+ Lost A Ton Of Subscribers After The Company Raised Prices, But It Didn’t Seem To Matter For Another Streamer
Disney+ took a major subscriber hit but it's not all bad news for Disney.
The world of streaming is a key part of any entertainment company’s business, which means the competition is fierce to boast having the best streaming service. For Disney, which has Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all on offer, it’s all the more important. So you'd think losing 700,000 Disney+ subscriptions in the last quarter would be potentially devastating. However, the mega-corp is still quite content with that result, because while its namesake platform lost subscribers, Hulu gained a lot more, so on balance things are fine.
The Walt Disney Company released its Q1 numbers for fiscal year 2025 this morning and along with it came the news that Disney+ and ESPN+ each lost 700,000 subscribers last quarter, but Hulu gained 1.6 million, which is an overall win for the parent company. During Disney's Q1 earnings call Bob Iger revealed that following last quarter’s price increase, the company fully expected to lose subscribers, and actually expected to lose more, so the current numbers are seen as positive. He explained…
The price of a Disney+ subscription went up in mid-October 2024. An ad-supported subscription now costs $10 a month while the ad-free version costs $16. Each is also available as a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+.
Price increases on a regular basis are part of the streaming landscape, but all the platforms know this. Part of the expectation is that the increase in prices will help balance the loss of subscribers. While losing fewer subscribers than expected may seem like a weak silver lining, it certainly means Disney is making more money from their subscriber base right now than it expected to be. And streaming overall was profitable for Disney last quarter.
At the end of the day, Disney is a publicly traded company which means job one is to be profitable, and job two is to be more profitable this quarter than they were last quarter. After that, little else matters. While analysts on the earnings call had questions about the loss of subscribers, as well as the company's efforts to crack down on password sharing, nobody seemed to be particularly panicky on the topic.
Disney also prepared the financial sector with an expectation that Disney+ likely won’t see significant growth in the next quarter. Having said that, there is certainly potential for subscribers to come back when projects like Daredevil: Born Again debut and major theatrical hits like Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King make their Disney+ debut.
