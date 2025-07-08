I Recently Canceled My Hulu Subscription, But I'm Rethinking That Choice After Seeing First Looks For 2 Upcoming Shows

I know I’m not the only one over here who struggles with paying for all the best streaming services at once. I mean, in this economy, who even has all eight main subscriptions in their budget? Recently, I decided to actually cut my Hulu subscription from my Disney+ bundle plan to go ad-free on Disney+ alone (which is $5 a month more). However, thanks to a new look at what’s coming to Hulu, I’m having second thoughts.

(Image credit: FX on Hulu)

Disney+ and Hulu partnered up to preview what to look forward to from their platforms on the 2025 TV schedule , and there are a lot of exciting upcoming shows to get hyped for.

The one-minute clip (via YouTube) offers first looks at a ton of new shows. It included previews for Glen Powell’s football series Chad Powers , the new Ryan Murphy show All’s Fair , the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Marvel’s Wonder Man, Alien: Earth, King of the Hill and Season 5 of Only Murders on the Building .

After seeing some footage from it for the first time, my most-anticipated on the list is definitely Alien: Earth.

I’m a huge fan of the science-horror franchise, and the idea of Xenomorphs being the star of their own TV show is a dream come true. It also helps that the series looks great. I also know that Alien: Earth comes from the creator of shows like Fargo and Legion, Noah Hawley, and it will take the franchise to Earth rather than space.

The series premieres on August 12, and I think I need to resubscribe to Hulu so I can watch it...

(Image credit: Hulu)

And, I Have To See The New Season Of Only Murders In The Building

The second series on that list that really reminded me why I miss my Disney+/Hulu bundle is Only Murders on the Building. The last season ended back in October, so I think I figured it would be a while until it came back, but here it is already on the way for this summer or fall.

I know I’ll want to watch the new season, because I need to see Oliver, Mabel and Charles solve the murder that happened at the end of last season. And that means Hulu’s gonna get more of my money again.

While I’m not a football fan myself, I’m a fan of Glen Powell, so I could see myself giving Chad Powers a try, too. Also, I’ll be honest, All’s Fair looks like a good time. If you’re in the same boat as me, we have a couple of options. Either I can downgrade back to the Disney+/Hulu basic plan for $10.99, or grab the premium plan for $5 more than I’m paying for $19.99. It definitely doesn’t make sense for me to go with a Hulu-only plan, considering its $9.99 with ads or $18.99 without ads on its own.

I’m definitely excited to add these Hulu shows to my queue later in the summer, but for now I’m going to continue my break from the service and get excited for my upcoming return to the platform!