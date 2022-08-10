Daredevil: Born Again: Quick Things We Know About The Marvel Series

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of Marvel fans collectively screaming in excitement everywhere, as a new Daredevil series is officially happening.

Daredevil was a popular Marvel show that was once on Netflix with a series of other Marvel TV shows that were produced on the platform, but are now streaming on Disney+. Charlie Cox, who played the titular character in the original show, reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, sparking rumors everywhere that Daredevil would finally be joining the official Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, since it was never clear exactly where the Marvel Netflix shows stood within the franchise.

Well, fear no more, as those rumors have become very true. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Marvel announced at their Hall H panel that Daredevil: Born Again is in development for Disney+, further continuing the story of the masked hero, besides his appearances in other Marvel related properties - which we’ll get into in a bit.

But when is this highly-anticipated release going to come out? And who is going to star in it? While details are limited, here are a few quick things that we know regarding the latest Marvel show, and what you can expect.

Daredevil: Born Again Will Release In 2024

We could all sort of see this coming, as Daredevil: Born Again was announced as part of the Phase 5 Marvel line-up at San Diego Comic Con, but they also confirmed that this show won’t be popping up on any 2022 TV premiere schedule - or 2023 for that matter. In fact, the show is set to release in Spring 2024.

I know, I’m just as sad as you are that we have to wait that long to see this series return after its original three seasons, but there’s good news down below that will surely hold you over until then.

The Show Will Be Eighteen Episodes

Now this was shocking to me. According to the announcement in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, Daredevil: Born Again is set to be eighteen episodes. That is the longest season for a series that we have seen thus far from the more recent Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. aired on ABC and its earlier seasons contained 22 episodes. But if we're looking specifically at the more recent MCU-connected TV shows, WandaVision and What If…?'s debuts were among the longer seasons with nine episodes a piece in their first seasons. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is also set to have nine episodes - with an appearance from said Daredevil in the show at some point, but Daredevil: Born Again looks like the winner among all the newer shows (so far) with the most episodes.

However, we still don’t know exactly how long these episodes are going to be. The standard for most live-action MCU TV shows looks to be somewhere between 40 minutes to an hour, so Daredevil: Born Again could be like that, but we'll have to wait and see.

Charlie Cox Is Officially Returning As Daredevil

Talk about perfect casting. I could never think of someone better to play Daredevil than Charlie Cox, who originally portrayed the hero in the Netflix series. Announced in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it was confirmed Cox would return to the role.

This isn’t that much of a surprise, because as mentioned earlier, Cox did reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home for a small cameo - and is set to reprise the role again in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law . He’s also set to make an appearance in the upcoming MCU series, Echo, but hearing that he’s going to star in his own show again, after being out of the suit for so long, is so exciting.

In an interview with Radio Times earlier in 2022, Cox talked about returning to the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and how for a moment he thought the call with MCU director, Kevin Feige, was a dream.

I got a phone call saying, 'Do you want to come back? Do you want to be in Spider-Man?' and I was like, 'Obviously, yeah! That would be amazing. I'm thrilled. I'd love to do that.' They said 'Great, we'll be in touch.' and then I didn't hear anything for, like, two months! I did get to the point where I was like, 'Did I dream this?' – I definitely got to the point where I was, like, 'I don't know what's gonna happen.' But then I got a follow-up phone call.’

Vincent D’Onofrio Will Reprise His Role As Kingpin

Another big piece of news is that was announced in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022 was that Vincent D’Onofrio, known for his portrayal of Kingpin in both the original Daredevil series as well as Hawkeye, is coming back to play the role in Daredevil: Born Again.

-- Spoilers ahead if you aren't caught up on Hawkeye on Disney+! --

While Kingpin's fate was left rather ambiguous at the end of Hawkeye -- where it looked like he was shot, though we didn't actually see it happen -- he will apparently be around when this new series arrives.

In December 2021, D’Onofrio spoke about that moment from the Hawkeye finale in an interview with Entertainment Weekly regarding the possibility of him returning as Kingpin, hoping that the “door would be open"...

I can only hope that they stay open. That would be great. That's what I want, and I think that's what the fans want too. For me to say whether that's going to happen or not, it's impossible to know for sure.

As we know now, it's definitely happening!

On the day of the Daredevil: Born Again announcement, the actor posted a tweet on Twitter regarding the show, including a quote from his character.

It’s truly going to be a fun time getting to see these two back on screen again. Vincent D'Onofrio is also going to have another appearance, alongside Cox, in Echo.