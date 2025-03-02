I Really Enjoy Sweet Magnolias, But It's Time For Me To Talk About An Aspect Of The Drama That's Been Bugging Me Since Season 1

When Sweet Magnolias returned for Season 4 on the 2025 TV schedule , I was incredibly hopeful for several things . I wanted the romantic show to seriously up its drama from the somewhat disappointing Season 3 . I needed to see Helen and Erik finally get together for real. And, in the back of my mind, even though I didn’t say it out loud or write about it, I really wanted something for Dana Sue that hadn’t been present for her character since the first season.

So, let’s look at an aspect of the small town romance (and about Dana Sue specifically) that’s been bugging me since the series started. First, though, I'll start with some reasons I do love the series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Look, I Truly Love All Of The Diversity On Sweet Magnolias

One of the reasons that I and many other fans with a Netflix subscription can’t wait to binge all of the dramatic happenings in Serenity, South Carolina whenever a new season of Sweet Magnolias arrives is because of how diverse the town is. There are characters who give us LGBTQ+ representation like Isaac , important characters who represent a wide socioeconomic range, from Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue’s relatively well-off families to someone like CeCe, whose family is working class.

Of course, there are also the townsfolk who come from a lot of racial and ethnic backgrounds and show a wide spectrum of human physical diversity in other ways. This includes Dana Sue, who’s one of the three titular characters and also shows fans some much needed size diversity that we still don’t frequently see on television or in movies (or in music for that matter, but I digress…).

Just the fact that Dana Sue is a plus-sized woman whose story isn’t centered around wanting or needing to lose weight, or her health in general (despite the one episode in Season 1 where we saw her pass out and have to make some changes because of her predisposition to Type 2 Diabetes) is a game-changer (though it shouldn’t be by this point in time).

She’s a busy professional who owned her own restaurant where she was the head chef until Season 4, she’s a mom, and she’s been allowed to have a lot of life experiences over the course of the series, including being flirty, dating and having hot, against-the-wall-sex on occasion. I love what the show has done with Dana Sue!

(Image credit: Netflix)

But I Really Wish Dana Sue, As The Only Plus-Sized Character, Had A More Varied Wardrobe

I gotta tell ya, this has been a huge sticking point for me throughout the show. So much so that, when going back to Season 1 when Dana Sue’s clothes first started to bother me, I had erased what little variety there was in her outfits. So, here’s the issue; she’s in basically the same silhouette 90% of the time. It’s either her chef uniform or it’s this:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Listen, I’m not knocking this look in general. It works, and she's never looked bad on the show. But, to see Dana Sue in what is essentially the same outfit (floaty dress with a belt and floaty sleeves) but in different colors and patterns (And sometimes full length! Or maybe with a different neckline!) all the time is just a nonsensical shame.

Also, can we please get her some new belts? Anyone who isn’t plus-sized and notices fashion would think that there are only two belts that big ladies all over the world just pass around like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Waist-Cinchers, and y’all…That. Ain’t. IT!

Obviously, I know nothing about the behind-the-scenes stuff that has gone into this decision making process. For all I know, Dana Sue’s portrayer, Brooke Elliott, is more comfortable in that look than any other and prefers it. All I want is for there to be way more sartorial variety to suit the spunky, sexy lady that we’ve come to know Dana Sue as. I feel like Season 4 trended in an upward direction, so I have hopes that if Sweet Magnolias returns for a fifth go-round, things will be even better!